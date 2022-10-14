Read full article on original website
Related
'We Are Done With The Drama': David Beckham Furious With Son Brooklyn After Nicola Peltz Airs Family's Dirty Laundry
David Beckham recently confronted his son, Brooklyn, over the ongoing feud between the Beckham family and Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola Peltz, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising confrontation was allegedly provoked by a recent interview Nicola gave to Grazia USA.In her interview with the magazine, the 27-year-old actress readdressed the ongoing drama between her and her new mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, after Victoria allegedly “backed out” of making Nicola’s wedding gown for the actress’ wedding to Brooklyn in April.But according to a source close to the Beckham family, Nicola’s public interview with Grazia USA crossed a line for David.“I don't think David has...
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Grazia
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
Kayne West told Kim Kardashian he would rather go to ‘jail’ than wear her Prada outfit
Kim Kardashian has revealed her ex-husband Kanye West still criticises what she wears. In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim travels to Milan to see her sister Kendall Jenner walk in Prada’s fashion show. During the trip, Kardashian also wore a series of outfits sent to her by...
75-Year-Old Suzanne Somers Is Radiant In Photo With Granddaughters
Suzanne Somers proved that three’s company in a new photo with her granddaughters. The bombshell blonde, 75, posed beside Camelia, 26, and Violet, 23. Between the bright colors of their outfits, and the wide smiles everyone wore, the scene was positively glowing. Before the Three’s Company alum tied the...
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot
Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Ivanka Trump Spotted Out With Husband Jared Kushner In Miami After Neighbors Call Out Their Diva-Like Behavior — Pics
Ivanka Trump was seen enjoying the last few days of summer alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, in mid-September. The socialite, 40, and Kushner, 41, held hands as they soaked up the sun. Article continues below advertisement. In another set of photos, the blonde beauty wore a strapless red bathing suit...
What Issues? J Lo Forces A Smile At Brunch With Ben Affleck As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front, stepping out for an afternoon date in the wake of rumors that their nearly three-month marriage is already on the rocks. The newlyweds went out to brunch on Sunday in Beverly Hills, hitting the town instead of opting to stay home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Victoria Beckham slammed by fans over 11-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' outfit
Victoria Beckham has been slammed by fans over her 11-year-old daughter’s ‘inappropriate’ outfit. Victoria and husband David Beckham headed to Paris alongside their youngest daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, for the launch of the fashion designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, in which Harper wore a gorgeous black full-length gown.
Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'
Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
Scientology Built a Soccer Field So Tom Cruise Could Lure David Beckham to Cult, Book Claims
Tom Cruise was so keen to get David Beckham to join Scientology that the organization once built a professional soccer field in the hope that it would tempt the former player to join, a book claims. The celebrity-loving religion even appointed a full-time caretaker to tend the pitch, according to former member Mike Rinder’s work A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology. Cruise “was doing his best to court celebrities other than those with whom he was working on films. Perhaps the most famous were David and Victoria Beckham,” Rinder writes in the book. “A professional-grade soccer pitch was constructed on the property at Gold [Base, Scientology headquarters in San Jacinto, California]. The ground was leveled, irrigation installed, perfect turf, goals raised. A full-time caretaker was appointed from the Gold staff … It was built for one purpose only: so Tom Cruise could woo his friend David to come to Gold. It never happened.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Comments / 0