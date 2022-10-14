ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch a clip of one of Taylor Hawkins’ final interviews

By Liz Scarlett
 4 days ago

Greenwich Entertainment have shared the trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a new docufilm that explores “the art of drumming [and] the musicians who’ve mastered it”.

The film will feature one of Taylor Hawkins' final ever interviews, before his death on March 25, earlier this year. “The second I sat on those drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body, and I’ll never forget that day" the Foo Fighters drummer says in the trailer.

Directed by Justin Kreutzmann (son of The Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann), Let There Be Drums! will also feature interviews from a number of other celebrated percussionists, including Red Hot Chilli Peppers' Chad Smith, Guns N’ Roses' Matt Sorum, Green Day's Tré Cool, The Beatles' Ringo Starr, The Police' Stewart Copeland and more.

While speaking to Deadline , Kreutzmann explains how the film “examines the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation", adding that he started the project "to talk to the world’s most influential drummers in hopes of better understanding his father and the instrument that defined his life.”

Of how the idea for the documentary came about, he continues, “The idea of doing the movie Let There Be Drums! really came to me as a gift. Literally.

"It started Christmas Day, 1977 when I was given a Super-8 film camera. The first home movies I filmed were of my Dad on stage at Winterland in San Francisco. They were shot from my perspective, sitting right behind him on the drum riser so he could keep an eye on me during the Grateful Dead’s performances. Drums, and the drummers that play them, have been a major component of my entire life.”

Let There Be Drums! will arrive on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and select theatres on October 28.

Watch the trailer below:

Louder

Louder

