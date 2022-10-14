Read full article on original website
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
$5M bond placed on man for assaulting a minor for almost 7 years Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — An investigation with the Lexington Police Department's SVU led officers to an incident involving an underaged girl and a man Tuesday, according to police reports. Detectives said since 2015, sexual offenses took place on multiple occasions with a juvenile female. Police said the victim and suspect...
cbs17
Police charge Sanford man with murder 6 days after deadly shooting
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man was charged with murder six days after another man was shot to death, police said. The Sanford Police Department said Monday that DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin. Police say Johnson was...
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
wfmynews2.com
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
After teen shooting victim dies in the hospital, Winston-Salem police say they found 2nd victim in a parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teenagers are dead after being shot in Winston-Salem, police say. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called to an area hospital around 10:15 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the head. The victim, identified as Marcus Lee Marshall, 19, died in the hospital. As officers investigated […]
Man in Alamance County accused of indecent exposure near day care
HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County on Friday in connection to an indecent exposure incident, according to a Haw River Police Department news release. Around 2:30 p.m., a woman was driving down East Main Street when she saw a man standing at the gate of a day care and […]
1 person shot in the neck after ‘alercation’ in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night. At 8:05 p.m. on Friday, officers with WSPD’s Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit came to the 2000 block of Urban Street after getting a report of a person being shot. At the scene, […]
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
Asheboro man charged with statutory rape, kidnapping in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested following an investigation in Moore County. According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, they received a report about a statutory rape on Sept. 12. The report alleges that the victim had met the suspect through an online chat. On Friday, after an investigation, Sebastion Scott Swanson, 22, […]
North Carolina 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car, police say
Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun.
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh
Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 a.m. The juvenile had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim told investigators they were shot in the...
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Eastern Alamance High School student to be charged after knife found following fight, school district says
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A student at Eastern Alamance High School is expected to face charges after a fight, according to Alamance-Burlington School System. At about 9 a.m. Monday morning, a fight broke out involving two students at Eastern Alamance High School, the district said. According to ABSS, no one was hurt, but a knife […]
47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
Knife found after fight between Eastern Alamance High students
MEBANE, N.C. — Officials at Eastern Alamance High School found a knife Monday morning after a fight between two students. The district issued an ABSS Alert around 10:30 a.m. It said criminal charges are coming for the student found with a knife. The student will also face discipline from the school.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
