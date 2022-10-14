Animal populations shrunk an average of 69% over the last half-century, a report says

Read full article on original website
Recent whale strandings highlight the mystery that still baffles marine scientists
Earlier this week on New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands, 477 pilot whales died after getting stranded along two beaches in one of the larger beachings the country has seen. Less than a month earlier, 230 whales found themselves stranded on the island of Tasmania in Australia, with rescuers able to save dozens of the marine mammals.
Goats slam sheep over salt lick: Maybe they really are the GOAT
That's pretty much the four-word summation of a new study looking at what happens when goats and sheep compete for salt licks – naturally occurring deposits of salt – above the tree line in Montana. Since this blog is called "Goats and Soda," we wanted to know more...
Emmanuel, a TikTok-famous emu, has avian flu after a deadly outbreak on a Florida farm
Emmanuel, a widely beloved emu who went viral on TikTok, is in dire condition battling the avian flu. Taylor Blake's family farm in South Florida, Knuckle Bump Farms, has lost more than 50 birds in just three days, Blake wrote on Twitter Saturday. Only two birds survived. "I am still...
Flooding in Nigeria has killed more than 600 people, the government says
More than 600 people have died in the worst floods Nigeria has seen in more than a decade, according to the nation's humanitarian affairs department. The Nigerian Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sadiya Umar Farouq said that as of Sunday 603 people died, 2,407 people have been injured and 1.3 million people have been displaced.
Who is most vulnerable to impacts of climate change?
As the rise of global temperatures and sea level continues to affect the world with increasing frequency and intensity, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change?
The European Union faces a battle to keep energy prices from harming its economy
BRUSSELS — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Former NASA astronaut Jim McDivitt, who led Gemini and Apollo missions, dies at 93
Jim McDivitt, an astronaut who played a key role in making America's first spacewalk and moon landing possible, has died. He was 93. NASA confirmed his death to NPR on Monday, adding that he was surrounded by family and friends when he died on Thursday. Known for being a courageous...
A black hole is releasing some strange burps, baffling scientists
Astronomers have published a major finding: A black hole has been "burping" out energy from a small star it was observed shredding in 2018, after two years in which it didn't eject any such material. How unusual is this?. "Super unusual," Yvette Cendes, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics,...
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins 2022 Booker Prize
The 2022 Booker Prize was given to The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, written by Sri Lanka's Shehan Karunatilaka. The annual award, which was given Monday evening in London, is for a work of fiction written in English and published in the U.K. and Ireland. The panel of judges hailed...
