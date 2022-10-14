Read full article on original website
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Losing Everything in Their 1986 Ford Econoline Shuttle
After enjoying a trip to national parks, Maggie and Kenna wanted to explore them full-time. They quit their jobs in Phoenix, sold their home, and hit the road only 9 days after getting married. While the adjustment of living in a small space with two adults and three pets was originally challenging, they quickly figured out how to make it work.
tinyhousetalk.com
Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home
Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
tinyhousetalk.com
Luxury Log Cabin on Half Acre in Alabama For Sale
If you’re looking for a tiny house AND land, look no further. This log cabin park model in Mentone, Alabama sits on 1/2 acre and it’s for sale for $179,000. At 399 square feet you’ll get a spacious living room with an electric fireplace, a galley kitchen, full bathroom and a downstairs bedroom! Interested parties can contact the seller on Facebook.
Amazon’s Dirt Bikes and Motorcycles Are Even on Sale Right Now
The Drive - Robert BaconWe’ve got everything from mini dirt bikes to 250cc street-legal motorcycles.
The Best Way to Clean Sliding Door Tracks (Including Those Hard-to-Reach Spots!)
If you’re like me, the track on your sliding glass doors presents a frustrating challenge come cleaning day. These tracks are often filled with plenty of little hiding places where dirt (and odors) can build up over time, creating a hot spot for pet hair and debris. Getting that...
This Wooden Teardrop Camper Comes As A Kit That You Build Yourself
It’s easier than ever to buy the camper that you want. Someone somewhere in the world is likely producing it, and the internet makes it easier than ever to get. But Chesapeake Light Craft has you covered if you want to do things by hand. The company, which has spent 25 years offering DYI wooden boat kits, also offers a wooden teardrop camper you can build yourself.
A Roof Rack and Servicing Did a Lot for My Can-Am Maverick Overlander Project
Jonathon KleinI'm turning this UTV into a long-range exploration vehicle to take my family on off-road adventures.
12tomatoes.com
Man Uses Umbrella And Cement To Create DIY Fish Pond
We love to see ponds in people’s backyards but when you do your homework on the process, it can be a turn-off. There is a lot of work that goes into them. Yes, you can hire someone who will do it for you but this is very expensive. That’s why so many people are looking to do it themselves. This is not as appealing as you would think, though.
Petzl launches new headlamps ready for winter hiking and camping adventures
The new Tikka and Tikkina are ideal for night hikes and camping, while the Actik is also great for pre-dawn trail runs
Apparently, We’ve Been “Deodorizing” Our Homes All Wrong
This is the secret to a good smelling house.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Being Auctioned At No Reserve
This incredible and rare luxury supercar can zip into your collection!. Only around 150 examples of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe were made for the United States, and this example is finished in a Northern Lights Violet Metallic Paint. With only 9K miles on the clock, the clean AMG GT R, being offered on Bring a Trailer by Cascio Motors, can be your next luxury car. It has plenty of bite to go along with the striking looks!
Autoblog
Best windshield wipers in 2022
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is a vital job, though, so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that they’re super easy to source and install, and you won’t need fancy tools. We’ve selected our favorite wiper blade replacements to help get your easy DIY project started on the right foot. Let’s get rolling.
thededicatedhouse.com
Tips for Maintaining Your Home’s Toilets
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Apart from keeping them clean and using them when we need to, most of us pay very little attention to the toilets in our homes. There are not particularly interesting to talk about, and many of us don’t like to dwell on bodily functions, after all.
electrek.co
Pick up the Jetson Canyon electric folding scooter at $762 (Save $138) in New Green Deals
Ready to cruise around the city on a scooter to save on gas and transportation costs this fall? Well, the Jetson Canyon folding electric scooter is perfect for the task thanks to its folding design, 15.5 MPH top speed, and 22 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for the second-lowest price that we’ve seen yet, coming in at $762 from its normal $900 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Thule’s Latest Roof Top Tent and Cargo Rack Look Adventure Ready
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you’re an explorer, at least one of these products will excite you.
Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs
These new luxury SUVs will be much more affordable in 2023 The post Jeep Is Slashing Thousands off the Price of Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Exercise Bike Makes Peloton Look Like Amateur Hour
If you’ve wandered down the High Line in Hudson Yards and peeked in the high-rise windows of the rich and fancy (or simply peered into the garage of your neighbor with a tech job), chances are you’ve spotted those pricey, powerful, pretty Peloton bikes. There’s no doubt that the status exercise bikes have become nothing short of a home fitness phenomenon in recent years; despite that one really cringe commercial, the bikes have become a must-have for the fitness-conscious who have the money (and space) to bring one home. A new Peloton bike starts at a hefty $1,445, and you’ll pay up to $2,875 for the most deluxe packages. But in the world of stationary bikes, a new status bike is here—and she’s even pricier. We’re talking about the Carol Bike 2.0.
electrek.co
Razor relaunches its ankle-smashing iconic 2000s kick scooter as a low-cost electric scooter
Remember that shiny aluminum Razor kick scooter from your childhood that somehow every kid on the block had? You know, the one that would inevitably swing around at some point and smack you right in the ankle? Well, now the company has relaunched it as an electric scooter for adults known as the Razor Icon. And it’s headed for a store near you.
RideApart
Dainese Adds Stelvio Touring Airbag Jacket To D-Air Lineup
Dainese’s D-Air airbag range includes Racing, Road, and Ski subcategories. When it comes to street riding, the brand’s Smart Jacket offers the optimum mix of MotoGP-derived tech and everyday comfort. D-Air kicked off the lineup with its vest-styled Smart Jacket. The under/over-jacket vest helped protect riders regardless of...
House Plants with Air Purifying Qualities
There is nothing more beautiful in this planet than mother nature. Therefore when it comes to decorating a house or lifting a dull corner anywhere in a home, plants are the best option. Not only are they natural and look beautiful but they can also bring health benefits to our homes by purifying the air. Here is a selection of plants with air-purifying abilities.
Comments / 0