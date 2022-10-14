ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights Citizens United seeks answers in struggle to stop car wash construction

By Times-Herald Newspapers
downriversundaytimes.com
 3 days ago
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
FERNDALE, MI
thehamtramckreview.com

A warning or a ticket? City considers harsher code enforcement

Be aware that, if you have too much trash in your yard, the city council is considering no longer playing Mr. Nice Guy. Instead of the city’s code inspectors first issuing a warning notice, Councilmember Mohammed Alsomiri is proposing to skip the warning and instead immediately issue a violation.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
The Oakland Press

Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities

A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: 5 catalytic converters reported stolen on same day

The Troy Police Department fielded five reports of catalytic converter thefts on Oct. 3. According to police, the thefts reportedly occurred at:. • 2221 Livernois Rd. parking lot, from a 2002 Buick Rendezvous. • Home Depot parking lot, 1177 Coolidge Highway, from a 2006 Buick Rendezvous • Home Depot parking...
TROY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Grant will provide free smoke alarms for Dearborn and Melvindale residents

DEARBORN – A Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $96,114 will allow the Fire Department to purchase, schedule and install smoke alarms for all Dearborn and Melvindale residents. The competitive grant requires a 5 percent match, or $4,806, for the city, for a $100,920 total project...
DEARBORN, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Beyond Fixing Potholes, Detroit Needs Infrastructure Planning for the EV Future

The Motor City is leading the charge of the green energy transportation movement in future-minded innovations in electric vehicle infrastructure planning backed by billions of federal and state funding. For too long, Michiganders have come to accept crumbling roads and potholes as a fact of daily life. Last year, steps...
DETROIT, MI

