Dearborn Heights Citizens United seeks answers in struggle to stop car wash construction

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry Evens
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Related
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
downriversundaytimes.com
Trenton City Council OKs short-term pool repairs, plus study to determine long-term costs
TRENTON – Immediate repairs needed for the city’s outdoor swimming pool, plus a study to ascertain the cost of long-term repairs were outlined Oct. 3 by Parks and Recreation Director Tim Beaker. The City Council study session let Beaker explain both the known and unknown costs to keep...
Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
Ann Arbor street closed for emergency repair to address nearly 2-foot bump
ANN ARBOR, MI — A near-downtown Ann Arbor street is closed to traffic after the roadway heaved upward Thursday, Oct. 13. A city inspector was on the scene examining the damage on Glen Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. It looks like the lifting of the roadway ranges from 18...
thehamtramckreview.com
A warning or a ticket? City considers harsher code enforcement
Be aware that, if you have too much trash in your yard, the city council is considering no longer playing Mr. Nice Guy. Instead of the city’s code inspectors first issuing a warning notice, Councilmember Mohammed Alsomiri is proposing to skip the warning and instead immediately issue a violation.
planetdetroit.org
City backs down on plan to close off canals in Jefferson Chalmers; fines and litigation may be next
Residents in Jefferson Chalmers are breathing a partial sigh of relief after a packed town hall sent city officials a clear message: No dams on the canals. City officials took note, confirming that the plan to close canals is now off the table. “The consensus of the attendees is that...
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Farmington Hills police confirm at least 1 fatality in traffic crash on 12 Mile Road
Police were at the scene of a fatal Saturday morning traffic crash along 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, authorities said. Farmington Hills police told WXYZ that officers responded to reports of the crash between Inkster and Middlebelt
Semi truck driver slams into vehicle 'without any braking', kills 65-year-old woman on WB I-696: MSP
A semi truck driver who failed to brake for a vehicle slowing down in traffic state caused a major crash on I-696, ultimately causing the death of a 65-year-old woman, police said.
The Oakland Press
Voters to decide on future of marijuana businesses in their communities
A variety of different marijuana initiatives will be on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County.. Some would approve the opening recreational marijuana facilities, while others are looking to ban them completely. Here’s a summary of the marijuana initiatives on the ballot. AUBURN HILLS. Auburn Hills voters will be...
The Oakland Press
Police: 5 catalytic converters reported stolen on same day
The Troy Police Department fielded five reports of catalytic converter thefts on Oct. 3. According to police, the thefts reportedly occurred at:. • 2221 Livernois Rd. parking lot, from a 2002 Buick Rendezvous. • Home Depot parking lot, 1177 Coolidge Highway, from a 2006 Buick Rendezvous • Home Depot parking...
'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County
A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on 12 mile road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A pedestrian is dead after an crash that is currently under investigation by the Farmington Hills Police Department (FHPD). Police tell us they got a call just before 8 a.m. about a crash on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road.
downriversundaytimes.com
Grant will provide free smoke alarms for Dearborn and Melvindale residents
DEARBORN – A Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant of $96,114 will allow the Fire Department to purchase, schedule and install smoke alarms for all Dearborn and Melvindale residents. The competitive grant requires a 5 percent match, or $4,806, for the city, for a $100,920 total project...
Fatal crash involving four vehicles shuts down West I-696 in Oakland County, MSP on scene
Troopers have closed all westbound lanes of the freeway at Evergreen Road in Southfield near Lathrup Village as they investigate into the four-vehicle wreck that happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 15.
michiganchronicle.com
Beyond Fixing Potholes, Detroit Needs Infrastructure Planning for the EV Future
The Motor City is leading the charge of the green energy transportation movement in future-minded innovations in electric vehicle infrastructure planning backed by billions of federal and state funding. For too long, Michiganders have come to accept crumbling roads and potholes as a fact of daily life. Last year, steps...
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville.Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves steal catalytic converters from cars at Henry Ford's Greenfield Village
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Families at Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village enjoyed themselves inside the Henry Ford Museum's outdoor exhibits but returned to their vehicles to find they were missing a key component to their car: their catalytic converter. The thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in Metro...
