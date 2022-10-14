VESA released the DisplayPort 2.1 specification today. Typically when an industry group announces a new standard, it takes months or even years for products supporting the spec to be available to consumers. But DisplayPort 2.1 products are already available; in fact, you may already own some. VESA also declared today that any product that was already DisplayPort 2.0-certified before today's announcement is now DisplayPort 2.1-certified, too.

