Ars Technica
Discord update adds activities, app directory, and cheaper Nitro subscription
Discord announced a plethora of updates to its online communication software and service today, including new ways to interact with third-party apps on the platform and a cheaper Nitro subscription tier. The VoIP and text chat service is adding a new "App Directory" where server moderators can browse apps and...
Apple’s Employees Turn Against It
Apple can count on the fact that the unionization efforts at its retail locations have only started.
Ars Technica
All DisplayPort 2.0 products are now DisplayPort 2.1, VESA says
VESA released the DisplayPort 2.1 specification today. Typically when an industry group announces a new standard, it takes months or even years for products supporting the spec to be available to consumers. But DisplayPort 2.1 products are already available; in fact, you may already own some. VESA also declared today that any product that was already DisplayPort 2.0-certified before today's announcement is now DisplayPort 2.1-certified, too.
Ars Technica
Hacker gets discontinued P.T. running on unmodified PS5
For years now, Hideo Kojima's cult classic P.T. (or "Playable Trailer" for a canceled Silent Hills project) has only been playable on the million or so increasingly hard-to-find PS4 consoles that downloaded the free demo (and didn't delete it) before it was completely removed from the PlayStation Network. Now, one hacker has gotten the game to run on an unmodified PlayStation 5 by using a second, jailbroken PS5 as a go-between.
Ars Technica
37-year-old Amiga platform gets updates to Linux kernel, AmigaOS SDK
The last commercial Amiga computer available for sale was the AmigaOne X5000, a PowerPC-based revival machine released in 2017. The Amiga platform itself is 37 years old, but you'd better believe Amiga fans have the latest Linux kernel, 6.0, up and running on newer Amiga machines. The first true PC for creatives has a dedicated posse.
