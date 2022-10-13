Read full article on original website
One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs
Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
An odd case of NA dominance: Evil Geniuses become first team to qualify for TI11 main event
There must always be a first in anything that is ever done, and Evil Geniuses have been pulling off a lot of firsts at The International 2022—winning the first game of the tournament to now being the first team to qualify for the main event. With just one day...
Losers of groups had an abysmal record versus teams who advanced to the knockout stage of Worlds 2022
The group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship came to a conclusion yesterday,...
‘I highly doubt that these 5 players will play in the same team again’: Razork talks Fnatic future
After their recent exit at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic must make some...
How to earn the Victorious Sejuani skin in League of Legends
The 2022 League of Legends ranked season will be coming to a close next month, and when it does, players will be rewarded for their efforts in ranked play with skins, summoner icons, and other free goodies handed out by Riot Games. This year, the most valuable ranked reward players...
Dota 2 The International 2022 Group Stage live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings
The stage is set, the teams are ready, and the Aegis of Champions has been returned to its pedestal—meaning it is time for The International 2022 to begin in Singapore. Following a reformatting that added a Last Chance Qualifier which saw Team Secret and Team Liquid punch their ticket at the last minute, 20 teams are now ready to battle it out on Dota 2’s biggest stage for their share of a growing prize pool that has already surpassed $15 million.
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2
With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
B stands for balanced: Team Aster, Secret, Spirit and Thunder Awaken lead a close race at TI11
The production quality of The International 2022 might be up for debate, but it takes no points from the high-level Dota 2 gameplay presented so far in the event. Today marked the first official day of TI11, and two groups of ten teams battled it out for the best seedings leading up to the playoffs.
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
100 Thieves’ League GM PapaSmithy steps away from organization after 3 LCS seasons
Longtime general manager of 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith is stepping away from the team after three seasons with the organization. “After multiple rounds of talks with management before Worlds, it was clear that the shared vision of the kind of League of Legends program we wanted to build together in 2019 no longer fit the goals and aspirations of 100T in 2023,” PapaSmithy said on Twitter today. “Ultimately, this meant supporting our LCS team through Worlds and then going our separate ways.”
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
DWG KIA get the all-clear ahead of Worlds 2022 knockout stage
DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus...
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
Thunder Awaken are fighting for top seeding at TI11 despite one player dealing with hospitalization
This year’s TI is shaping up to be quite an exciting event already, possibly the most competitive the tournament has been in years. Many tier-one teams from all over the world are currently playing in the group stages, with unexpected names qualifying for the main stage already. Competition between several of these teams is heating up, with EG’s rise to prominence once more being a highlight so far.
Unrivaled geniuses: Evil Geniuses dominate TI11’s opening day with undefeated record
First to win, first to stay on top. Evil Geniuses opened up The International 2022 with three straight wins over some of the world’s most powerful Dota 2 teams. Group A features top finishers from China, Western Europe, and Southeast Asia, along with impressive rosters like Gaimin Gladiators and Royal Never GIve Up. This lineup made it the proverbial “group of death” before even considering some of the wild storylines that have already made their way into the event’s narrative on opening day.
Dota 2 fans have spoken: PSG:LGD are the favorites to win TI11
From making selections in the Dota 2 client for in-game rewards to simply picking your favorite team to go all the way, predicting who will come out on top at The International is a time-honored tradition that nearly everyone in the Dota community takes part in. And, as the group stage for TI11 kicks off, the fans have already locked in their pick.
JDG win first tiebreaker of Worlds 2022 group stage, advance out of Group B as first seed
When JDG and DWG KIA first played last weekend, their match-up immediately earned the "instant classic"...
Report: LCS games could move to weekdays in 2023
The LCS is looking to move its match days out of a weekend slot in 2023, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Next season, the LCS could potentially move its games to Wednesday and Thursday evenings, according to the report. The LCS has traditionally played all of...
How to fix console error BC-124 on Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally here, but the new game’s introduction to an old and seasoned fanbase hasn’t come without its bumps in the road. Both PC and console players have had to deal with bugs, server problems, and other issues that can keep them from trying to enjoy the game and dive back into the Overwatch universe.
Here are all of the abilities of K’sante, League’s newest champion
K’sante is the latest champion to be added to the League of Legends roster. His playstyle should entice players to look for one-vs-one opportunities in lane while continuously being an unignorable force in late-game teamfights. K’sante is mainly meant to be played in the top lane, as his abilities...
