Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson + More Among 2022 CMT Artists of the Year Performers
CMT will honor the most successful artists of 2022 during their Artists of the Year event on Friday (Oct. 14). In addition to the heavy hitters of the past year, the network will also hand out its Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards. Carly Pearce,...
Carrie Underwood Packs in the Hits on Opening Night of Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood unleashed her highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) with a sold-out show in Greenville, S.C., delivering a nearly two-hour set list of her hits, new and old. Following an opening set from Jimmie Allen, Underwood took the stage for a performance that pushed the...
Dustin Lynch Found the Cutest Duet Partner for Live ‘Party Mode’ Performance [Watch]
Dustin Lynch welcomed an adorable guest to the stage recently for a fun duet. A young girl — who can't be older than 8 — joined the country singer onstage to sing his song "Party Mode." "Doin' that thing I do / Runnin from the truth / And...
Carrie Underwood Spoofs ‘Full House’ Intro for Meet the Band Video [Watch]
Carrie Underwood spoofed the very spoofable introduction to the TV show Full House, and at least one of the show's stars loved it. The singer's new TikTok video finds her and her band adding just the right amount of cute to surprise moments in front of a camera. Longtime fans...
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
Remember When Tracy Lawrence Overcame Getting Shot to Release His Debut Single?
Tracy Lawrence was one of the rare artists to score a chart-topping hit with his very first single, but it was far from smooth sailing. The breakout '90s country star survived a near-fatal shooting on the way to releasing "Sticks and Stones" on Oct. 15, 1991. The traditional-minded country singer...
Luke Bryan’s Mom, LeClaire Bryan, Is 75 Years Young: ‘Happy Birthday, Mama’
As a frequent presence in his social media posts and a major participant in family prank wars, Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, is a superstar in her own right — she even made a cameo in his "One Margarita" music video in 2020. So it's only fitting that Bryan...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Died From Accidental Drug Overdose
Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity." Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.
The Women of ‘Yellowstone’ Get Into Trouble During Season 5
The official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 found Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton punching a woman before she's spotted dancing with Jen Landon's Teeter. Might her sister-in-law Monica be just out of the frame?. Actor Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet prior to the CMT's Artist of the Year ceremony, which...
