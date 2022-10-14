ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Died From Accidental Drug Overdose

Country singer and former The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been revealed. The 41-year-old died of "acute combined drug toxicity." Neal died in July. He was found in his Nashville apartment, and per TMZ at the time, police found a black guitar pick with a powder residue on a desk near his body. People and several other outlets confirm now that a combination of morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl are what killed him.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rochester, MN
