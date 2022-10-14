ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 8:04 a.m. EDT

Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead. KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter. Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months. Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns. Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive. Adding to the foreboding about the coming winter, Russian attacks in the past week have knocked out 30% of Ukraine's power plants causing massive blackouts across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Palestinian dies from Israeli gunshot during West Bank clash

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A man died early Sunday from a gunshot wound he suffered during confrontations with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. It was the latest death connected to clashes during Israeli raids in the Palestinian territory, which the military...
Lebanon-Express

2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Indian laborers in disputed Kashmir were killed in a grenade attack which police blamed on militants fighting Indian rule. Police said Tuesday that a suspect arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for alleged undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack police records.

Comments / 0

Community Policy