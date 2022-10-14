Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukriane (AP) — Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
BTS to take a break until 2025 to serve in South Korean military
BTS will be taking a break to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service, with Jin starting the process at the end of October.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 8:04 a.m. EDT
Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead. KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter. Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months. Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns. Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive. Adding to the foreboding about the coming winter, Russian attacks in the past week have knocked out 30% of Ukraine's power plants causing massive blackouts across the country.
Lebanon-Express
Palestinian dies from Israeli gunshot during West Bank clash
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A man died early Sunday from a gunshot wound he suffered during confrontations with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. It was the latest death connected to clashes during Israeli raids in the Palestinian territory, which the military...
Lebanon-Express
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Indian laborers in disputed Kashmir were killed in a grenade attack which police blamed on militants fighting Indian rule. Police said Tuesday that a suspect arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for alleged undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack police records.
Business: BP buying US renewable gas company, some travel recovering
BP has agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion plus debt in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel. The British oil company says the acquisition of Houston-based Archaea would expand its clean-energy…
Comments / 0