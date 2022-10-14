Read full article on original website
The COO of Block’s Bitcoin business unit explains how to get employees on board with emerging technologies
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBD, Block, speaks during a panel session at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on Oct. 12 in Laguna Niguel, Calif. Big tech projects like digital transformation, which CFOs are increasingly steering, are major investments. Not only is it costly, but implementing the technology requires buy-in from employees and even customers. What do you do if there’s resistance?
itsecuritywire.com
Inspira Enterprise, Inc. Welcomes Microsoft Executive Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisor
Inspira Enterprise, Inc, a global cybersecurity services organization, today announced that Kelly Bissell, a corporate vice president and leader of Microsoft’s services group, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. As a strategic advisor, Bissell will advise the company to achieve its objective of simplifying the myriad of complexities that stand between organizations and their goals to achieve higher levels of cybersecurity maturity.
ffnews.com
Clik2pay Launches Partner Program for its Direct-from-account Payment Service
Payment service provider Clik2pay has launched the Clik2pay Partner Program, enabling service providers, merchants and organizations to provide Clik2pay direct-from-account payment service to their clients. The program is designed to help payment service providers, independent software vendors, developers and associations offer additional payment solutions to their customers, saving them costs and allowing them to reach more customers by offering a direct-from-account payment option.
salestechstar.com
Lynx Software Technologies Announces Appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer
Lynx Software Technologies , a developer of open architecture software solutions for mission critical embedded systems, announced the appointment of Al Maillet as Chief Revenue Officer. Maillet was previously with Mercury Systems, a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry, where he served as the Vice President of Product Line Sales. In this new role, Maillet will oversee the Company’s go-to-market function, strategic account management, and sales operations, reporting to CEO Tim Reed.
Book and Pay Experience Transforming Global Logistics
For freight, logistics, for the middle mile all the way through to the last mile, we might say there are two epochs — BP and AP — before pandemic and after pandemic. Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber told Karen Webster in an interview that before 2020 “many people may not have even known what a supply chain was,’ he said of the $20 trillion industry. “Until it broke.”
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
teslarati.com
EnerStar partners with Starlink to provide broadband to remote customers
EnerStar Solutions is partnering with Starlink to add broadband to its list of services for customers, with a focus on those in the most remote regions of Pennsylvania. The company will use the entire suite of Starlink’s land-based enterprise products, including an M2M data plan and is custom-tailored for IoT-based production information. It will also use Starlink to service large drilling sites and associated accommodation camps.
thepennyhoarder.com
Glow Networks is Paying Up to $43/Hour for a Junior Project Manager
Glow Networks, a networking solutions provider, is hiring a junior project manager to work for six to 12 months, with a possible extension. The salary range is $40 to $43 per hour. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be preparing reports and project-related...
satnews.com
CAES Space Systems to be acquired by Veritas Capital
Veritas Capital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CAES Space Systems — Mike Elias, Senior Vice President & Division General Manager, will continue to lead CAES Space Systems, alongside the rest of the leadership team — financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CAES Space...
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
AP Automation Can Save Finance Teams $400 an Invoice
Efficiency is the key to preserving margins in an age where macro-concerns dominate and inflation rages. Chief financial officers (CFOs) and their finance teams are well aware of the need to run leaner. At the same time, the demands on those finance professionals are only getting more onerous, especially as...
nftgators.com
Valory Raises $4M in Seed Funding to Connect Web3 Apps With Web2 Services
Valory has announced a $4 million seed round led by True Ventures. The autonomous systems software developer said will use the funds to help connect centralised services to web3 apps. The fundraising also attracted participation from Signature Ventures, Semantic Ventures, Prime Block Ventures, Proof Group and Atka. Valory has raised...
salestechstar.com
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
salestechstar.com
GUIDEcx Named Best Customer Success Tool Winner in the 2022 Customer Success Collective Awards
The achievement reflects GUIDEcx’s strong focus on customer success as the company continues to serve as the leader in client onboarding. GUIDEcx, the leader in client onboarding and project management software, was named the “Best Customer Success Tool” winner in the 2022 Customer Success Collective Awards. Winners were announced on Oct. 13.
csengineermag.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
Benzinga
#WBSDubai To Feature Digital Pioneer Reeve Collins, Co-Founder Smartmedia Technologies And Tether, Co-Creator of the NFT, As Keynote Speaker On Web3
This event will be the first time the Co-Creator of the NFT speaks in the Middle East. DUBAI, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd edition of the World Blockchain Summit endorsed by His Holiness Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma AL Maktoun is taking place October 17-19, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE and features a highly anticipated keynote speech by digital pioneer Reeve Collins. He is co-founder of Smartmedia Technologies, an enterprise Web3 platform, co-founder and former CEO of Tether, the most used crypto currency in the world and where he invented the stable coin, and the Co-Creator of the non-fungible token (NFT). Collins will be speaking on NFT utility where he will breakdown Web3 and the critical role this new technology provides to all.
freightwaves.com
KAG Logistics expands 3PL platform through Connectrans deal
Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) subsidiary KAG Logistics (KAGL) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Canadian 3PL Connectrans Logistics. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Based in the Toronto area, Connectrans specializes in U.S.-Canada cross-border freight transportation, including truckload (dry van, temperature control and flatbed), less-than-truckload and intermodal freight, through...
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
US News and World Report
S.Korea's Yoon Calls for Quick Resumption of Popular Messaging, Portal Services
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday called for swift measures to resume all services offered by Kakao Corp and Naver Corp, a day after a fire at a data centre damaged their servers and caused outages. Service disruptions, some of which continued into Sunday, hit some...
alpenhornnews.com
Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2021 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2026
The Business Intelligence (BI) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance at the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the Business Intelligence (BI) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Business Intelligence (BI) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
