Read full article on original website
Related
Ralphie Parker is All Grown Up in First Teaser For ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
Ralphie Parker has come a long way since longing for that Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — 39 years to be exact. In HBO Max’s first trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas, fans of the holiday classic are getting their first glimpse at an all-grown-up Ralphie. The trailer, which is loaded with nostalgia, does not shy away from callbacks to the original film. It opens up with a shot of the original house from the 1983’s A Christmas Story. As it pans its way through the interior of the home, we see props like the radio young...
Forget marriage – if you really want to be happy, spend more time with strangers
Age: The term was coined by the US sociologist Mark Granovetter in 1973, but we’ve been weakly tied to each other, nodding and exchanging pleasantries, for ever. Appearance: Diverse. Natty bowler hat and ’tache guy, complex coffee orderer, Tesco Metro goth, cool trousers lift colleague …. I’m putting...
Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy
Billie Lourd showed off her baby bump while attending the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere with her husband, Austen Rydell.
23 Documentaries You Can Watch About Saving The Planet
"It's surely our responsibility to do everything within our power to create a planet that provides a home not just for us, but for all life on Earth." —David Attenborough
Selma Blair steps down from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Selma Blair, who has MS, announced her emotional departure from "Dancing with the Stars" season 31.
Comments / 0