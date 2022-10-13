Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night, Suspect in Custody (Photo)

Read full article on original website
KDRV
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
KDRV
OSP found four tons of processed marijuana in Eagle Point traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police have a bigger case than a traffic citation from a vehicle stop in Eagle Point this month. The agency says today a stop by an Oregon State Police (OSP) trooper last week led to the discovery of 8,850 pounds of processed marijuana. OSP...
KCBY
Medford man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, kidnapping, strangling her
MEDFORD — A Medford man will be arraigned in court Monday, Oct. 17 following an incident in which he reportedly broke into a woman's home, attacked, strangled and kidnapped her. Police records state that 47-year-old Mark Allen Atkins was arrested on Oct. 14 and lodged in the Jackson County...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
KDRV
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
KDRV
Head on crash kills one man on highway 97 north of Chiloquin
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. - A man was killed early Thursday morning in Klamath County because of a head on crash. It happened on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. A police investigation revealed that a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
KTVL
Three arrests made at two Josephine County unlicensed cannabis grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Three people were arrested on Oct. 12, when the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed two search warrants in the 3000 block of Upper River Road and one search warrant in the 3000 block of Lower River Road in Josephine County regarding unlicensed cannabis grow sites.
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
KDRV
Man arrested after shooting at 15-year-old girl in Josephine County
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) officers have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police arrested 44-year-old Naham Harris, and they have charged him with the unlawful use of a firearm, menacing and reckless endangering of another. An additional charge of unlawful possession of marijuana was added to his charges a couple days after he was taken into custody.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
KDRV
Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County
TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
KDRV
Motorcyclist killed after speeding and crashing into fence east of Selma, police say
SELMA, Ore. - A man killed on Saturday, October 8th, in a motorcycle crash has been identified by the Josephine County Sheriff's office as 54 year old Jacob Irison McNeil. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road, east of Selma around 6:30pm. Witnesses at...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Josephine Co., Oct. 11
On Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 3:00 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Laurel Road, approximately 2 miles east of Cave Junction. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Ford Freestar van, operated by Jason Myers (23) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and struck a tree. The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway is unknown. Myers was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Laurel Road was closed for approximately 2 hours while Troopers investigated the scene.
jacksoncountyor.org
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busts Three Neighboring Properties With 113 Cannabis Greenhouses Combined; Code Enforcement Issues Fines Totaling $1.2 Million (Photo)
RURAL ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing black-market cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the warrant service. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
