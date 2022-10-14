ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popular Science

6 surprising ways animals are adapting to a human-dominated world

WE HUMANS have an outsize influence on this planet, and our winged, finned, and four-legged neighbors are feeling the pinch. Many animals have died out in response to the pressures and blights imposed by our species, but some survivors are adapting. Intrepid fauna are showing off never-before-seen behaviors, shifting their diets, and even evolving different shapes, sizes, and colors.
Science News

Some seabirds survive typhoons by flying into them

Some seabirds don’t just survive storms. They ride them. Streaked shearwaters nesting on islands off Japan sometimes head straight toward passing typhoons, where they fly near the eye of the storm for hours at a time, researchers report in the Oct. 11 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. This strange behavior — not reported in any other bird species — might help streaked shearwaters (Calonectris leucomelas) survive strong storms.

