Get Prog's exclusive Crippled Black Phoenix bundle with signed art print and more

By Jerry Ewing
 4 days ago

Limited Edition Crippled Black Phoenix cover: Please note content of magazine is the same as the standard issue of Prog 133

Dark proggers Crippled Black Phoenix released their excellent new album Banefyre last month, and of which Prog Magazine said: " Banefyre is a powerful statement that underscores a universal truth: we might be different, but we're all the same."

We've teamed up with the band and their label, Season of Mist, to bring you an exclsuive Crippled Black Phoneix bundle, which features a copy of Prog Magazine with a bespoke Crippled Black Phoenix cover (which you cann view below), plus a signed Banefyre art print from the band and a unique Crippled Black Phoenix Banefyre air freshener. The bundle is not available in store, and is limited in number, so when it's gone, it's gone for good.

You can read our Crippled Black Phoenix interview about their new album in the issue, which also features Kate Bush, Mikael Akerfeldt, Jade Warrior, Karl Bartos, Jane Weaver, Long Distance Calling, The Blackheart Orchestra, Derek Shernian, Lisa Gerrard, Six By Six, The Mars Volta, Gwenno and loads more... Even four Kate Nush postcards and a 21-track label sampler featuring the best prog metal and post-rock from Metal Blade Records.

Get the Prog Magazine Crippled Black Phoenix bundle .

(Image credit: Future)

