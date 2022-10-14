Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Natchez Police Department
The Natchez Police Department is hiring! We are looking for Officers with a minimum of two years of Louisiana POST certification who are looking to become part of a growing community. If interested, please come by the Natchez Police Department and fill out an application or email your resume to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Assistant Tax Collector/Delinquent Account
Under administrative direction, is responsible for the collection and reporting of all revenue for the City of Natchitoches, Natchitoches Parish Police Jury, Natchitoches Parish School Board, Town of Campti, Town of Clarence, Village of Natchez, Town of Robeline, and the Village of Goldonna. DUTIES. The following duties/examples are of various...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – October 15, 2022
Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
natchitochesparishjournal.com
STREETS WILL CLOSE TO HANG CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: OCTOBER 18-20
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below mention streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. Road closures will take place from 5:30pm-9:00pm...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Theta Delta Alumni Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Commemorates 50 Years of Existence
In the fall of 1971, there were opposing views as to the need for Omega Psi Phi, a Black Greek-letter fraternity, on the predominantly white campus of Northwestern State University (NSU). The fraternity’s 9th District Representative, along with Brother G. Stanley Lewis, impressed upon college administrators the need to establish an undergraduate Omega Chapter on the NSU campus. Brother G. Stanley Lewis was appointed advisor and on May 20, 1972, 18 young men were inducted into the Theta Delta Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU ROTC alumni donate ice maker to combat heat illness
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State University Demon Regiment recently donated funds to the Department of Military Science to purchase a commercial grade ice maker to keep cadets safe during training. Whether it be for morning PT (physical training) and land navigation on campus or to bigger events like the upcoming Demon Challenge and field training exercises, maintaining a ready supply of ice sheets and immersion ice chests is a must to ensure Cadet safety.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
“Small Town, Big Heart” – and a Lot of Fun!
Several thousand festival goers enjoyed themselves at the Annual Marthaville Good Ole’ Days Festival, held this past weekend, October 14-15. This year’s Festival marks the 30th anniversary of what has become one of our parish’s most beloved traditions. This year’s event was especially noteworthy in that the Marthaville Park was named in honor of long-time festival chairman and community icon, Randall “Fuzzy” Hennigan who was honored at a ceremony after the parade.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Q&A: The Traveling Artist
Why Were You Interested In Your Current Role/Job in the Beginning?. As an artist, I’m active in jewelry making, photography, and painting. Originally I had a masters degree in fine arts, thinking I’d end up teaching at a university. When I graduated there were no positions available. After searching for an appropriate job that would allow me to express my artistic creativity. This is when I decided that going into business for myself as a jeweler would be the right fit. Enrolled at the vocational/technical school, which at the time, was one of two schools that taught a complete course of jewelry making in the US. While in Natchitoches as a student, I became friends with the jewelry instructor, who later on in life became my husband.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons start fast, never look back in SLC victory over HCU
HOUSTON – The Northwestern State football team talked about starting fast for much of the first half of the 2022 season. The Demons found Saturday night what had been missing, starting quickly and never looking back in a 37-10 Southland Conference win against Houston Christian at Husky Stadium. “What...
Comments / 0