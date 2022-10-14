Why Were You Interested In Your Current Role/Job in the Beginning?. As an artist, I’m active in jewelry making, photography, and painting. Originally I had a masters degree in fine arts, thinking I’d end up teaching at a university. When I graduated there were no positions available. After searching for an appropriate job that would allow me to express my artistic creativity. This is when I decided that going into business for myself as a jeweler would be the right fit. Enrolled at the vocational/technical school, which at the time, was one of two schools that taught a complete course of jewelry making in the US. While in Natchitoches as a student, I became friends with the jewelry instructor, who later on in life became my husband.

