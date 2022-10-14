Read full article on original website
NSU ROTC alumni donate ice maker to combat heat illness
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State University Demon Regiment recently donated funds to the Department of Military Science to purchase a commercial grade ice maker to keep cadets safe during training. Whether it be for morning PT (physical training) and land navigation on campus or to bigger events like the upcoming Demon Challenge and field training exercises, maintaining a ready supply of ice sheets and immersion ice chests is a must to ensure Cadet safety.
Theta Delta Alumni Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Commemorates 50 Years of Existence
In the fall of 1971, there were opposing views as to the need for Omega Psi Phi, a Black Greek-letter fraternity, on the predominantly white campus of Northwestern State University (NSU). The fraternity’s 9th District Representative, along with Brother G. Stanley Lewis, impressed upon college administrators the need to establish an undergraduate Omega Chapter on the NSU campus. Brother G. Stanley Lewis was appointed advisor and on May 20, 1972, 18 young men were inducted into the Theta Delta Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
OPPORTUNITY: Natchez Police Department
The Natchez Police Department is hiring! We are looking for Officers with a minimum of two years of Louisiana POST certification who are looking to become part of a growing community. If interested, please come by the Natchez Police Department and fill out an application or email your resume to...
Parish Council Meeting: October 17
The Natchitoches Parish Council held a brief meeting on Oct. 17. Agenda items included:. Appoint Harlan “Mark” Guidry to the Northwest Louisiana Human Services District. Amend Ordinance Sec. 125: Density Restriction in Natchitoches Parish and all its participating municipalities. Affect a zoning change from I-A District to a...
Q&A: The Traveling Artist
Why Were You Interested In Your Current Role/Job in the Beginning?. As an artist, I’m active in jewelry making, photography, and painting. Originally I had a masters degree in fine arts, thinking I’d end up teaching at a university. When I graduated there were no positions available. After searching for an appropriate job that would allow me to express my artistic creativity. This is when I decided that going into business for myself as a jeweler would be the right fit. Enrolled at the vocational/technical school, which at the time, was one of two schools that taught a complete course of jewelry making in the US. While in Natchitoches as a student, I became friends with the jewelry instructor, who later on in life became my husband.
LSMSA displays Jonathan Clayton’s art, invites community to reception
Natchitoches artist Jonathan Clayton’s work will be available to view in the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) Art Gallery through Oct. 26. In addition, a reception with the NSU photography instructor will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The reception and art gallery are free to visit.
Notice of Death – October 15, 2022
Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
OPPORTUNITY: Assistant Tax Collector/Delinquent Account
Under administrative direction, is responsible for the collection and reporting of all revenue for the City of Natchitoches, Natchitoches Parish Police Jury, Natchitoches Parish School Board, Town of Campti, Town of Clarence, Village of Natchez, Town of Robeline, and the Village of Goldonna. DUTIES. The following duties/examples are of various...
STREETS WILL CLOSE TO HANG CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: OCTOBER 18-20
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below mention streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. Road closures will take place from 5:30pm-9:00pm...
“Small Town, Big Heart” – and a Lot of Fun!
Several thousand festival goers enjoyed themselves at the Annual Marthaville Good Ole’ Days Festival, held this past weekend, October 14-15. This year’s Festival marks the 30th anniversary of what has become one of our parish’s most beloved traditions. This year’s event was especially noteworthy in that the Marthaville Park was named in honor of long-time festival chairman and community icon, Randall “Fuzzy” Hennigan who was honored at a ceremony after the parade.
Bulldogs can’t stop Mean Green rushing attack, fall 47-27 to North Texas
DENTON, Texas – Despite senior quarterback Parker McNeil throwing for over 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, Louisiana Tech could not stop the North Texas rushing attack and lost 47-27 Saturday afternoon on the road at Apogee Stadium. Tech now falls to 2-4 on the season and...
Turnovers cost Lakeview in rivalry loss to Red River
CAMPTI – Not turning the ball over was a hallmark of Lakeview’s four-game winning streak, but the Gators were bitten by the turnover bug Friday in a 40-6 loss to rival Red River in The Swamp. The Gators (4-3, 0-2 District 3-2A) are on a different kind of...
