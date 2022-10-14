Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
STREETS WILL CLOSE TO HANG CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: OCTOBER 18-20
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below mention streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. Road closures will take place from 5:30pm-9:00pm...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
“Small Town, Big Heart” – and a Lot of Fun!
Several thousand festival goers enjoyed themselves at the Annual Marthaville Good Ole’ Days Festival, held this past weekend, October 14-15. This year’s Festival marks the 30th anniversary of what has become one of our parish’s most beloved traditions. This year’s event was especially noteworthy in that the Marthaville Park was named in honor of long-time festival chairman and community icon, Randall “Fuzzy” Hennigan who was honored at a ceremony after the parade.
Natchitoches Times
FAUNA needs loving foster, permanent homes for pups like Buckie
Submitted by FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) It’s easy to turn away from things that are disturbing. Change won’t come if we bury our heads in the sand or turn away from the unpleasantness that surrounds us daily but we choose not to see. This is just one call, one story of many received daily – hourly, by the rescue groups in Natchitoches Parish. Rescuing knows no time or day. The phone rings and you hear the plea, “Can you help?” We never know what we will be faced with and what help will be needed. We go, without hesitation.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – October 15, 2022
Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parish Council Meeting: October 17 – Tonight
The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the Parish Council Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. Agenda for tonight’s Meeting:. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Theta Delta Alumni Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Commemorates 50 Years of Existence
In the fall of 1971, there were opposing views as to the need for Omega Psi Phi, a Black Greek-letter fraternity, on the predominantly white campus of Northwestern State University (NSU). The fraternity’s 9th District Representative, along with Brother G. Stanley Lewis, impressed upon college administrators the need to establish an undergraduate Omega Chapter on the NSU campus. Brother G. Stanley Lewis was appointed advisor and on May 20, 1972, 18 young men were inducted into the Theta Delta Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Q&A: The Traveling Artist
Why Were You Interested In Your Current Role/Job in the Beginning?. As an artist, I’m active in jewelry making, photography, and painting. Originally I had a masters degree in fine arts, thinking I’d end up teaching at a university. When I graduated there were no positions available. After searching for an appropriate job that would allow me to express my artistic creativity. This is when I decided that going into business for myself as a jeweler would be the right fit. Enrolled at the vocational/technical school, which at the time, was one of two schools that taught a complete course of jewelry making in the US. While in Natchitoches as a student, I became friends with the jewelry instructor, who later on in life became my husband.
Parents furious after Louisiana teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Natchez Police Department
The Natchez Police Department is hiring! We are looking for Officers with a minimum of two years of Louisiana POST certification who are looking to become part of a growing community. If interested, please come by the Natchez Police Department and fill out an application or email your resume to...
Natchitoches Times
CrimeStoppers pays out on five tips
CrimeStoppers is functioning and effective according to Dr. Carmella Parker who spoke at the City Council meeting Monday. Parker chairs the committee that organized the program. Natchitoches Police Dept. Cpl. John Greely is the liaison between NPD and CrimeStoppers. He said 86 tips have led to five warrants and arrests....
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Police Jury Questioned About Alcohol Sales on Sunday
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Police Jury held their monthly meeting today at 10:00 AM. Each month they meet and discuss parish business, and handle parish affairs. Today, John Moreland, owner of the Dog House Bar & Grill located on Highway 117 just outside the city limits, addressed the Jury about the sale of alcohol on Sundays. He wanted to know if the Jury would consider opening a discussion for alcohol sales on Sunday, as he is able to open every other day of the week.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU ROTC alumni donate ice maker to combat heat illness
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State University Demon Regiment recently donated funds to the Department of Military Science to purchase a commercial grade ice maker to keep cadets safe during training. Whether it be for morning PT (physical training) and land navigation on campus or to bigger events like the upcoming Demon Challenge and field training exercises, maintaining a ready supply of ice sheets and immersion ice chests is a must to ensure Cadet safety.
KPLC TV
Rosepine High School says punitive action will be taken over video reenacting “very serious and heartbreaking event”
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Rosepine High School says it has been made aware of a video that was posted online by some of the school’s students reenacting what the school’s principal described as a, “very serious and heartbreaking event.”. Principal Joey Bartz says the video that was...
klax-tv.com
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Hosts Triad Lunch for Senior Citizens
There was a packed house for the annual Triad lunch at the Colfax Civic Center in Grant Parish. The program was in appreciation of senior citizens. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office held their Triad luncheon Friday. The mission of the Triad program...
kalb.com
Fire breaks out at apartment complex next to Grand Theater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Southwood Terrance in Alexandria, which is right next to the Grand Theater. The Alexandria Fire Department received the call at 3:44 p.m. and the first unit arrived five minutes later. The fire was officially controlled at 4:08 p.m.
westcentralsbest.com
Pedestrian hit, killed along Highway 80 in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a pedestrian killed on Saturday. The body was found in the median of U.S. 79 and U.S. 80 in Haughton. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation shortly afterward. Troopers told KTBS they were interviewing a person of...
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for Hat Owner
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap. VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13. Deputies found the baseball...
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 14, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) initiated an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child. It was discovered throughout the investigation that the suspect was conversing with a child by sharing explicit photographs.
