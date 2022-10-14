Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons start fast, never look back in SLC victory over HCU
HOUSTON – The Northwestern State football team talked about starting fast for much of the first half of the 2022 season. The Demons found Saturday night what had been missing, starting quickly and never looking back in a 37-10 Southland Conference win against Houston Christian at Husky Stadium. “What...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons fall to Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas – A slow start and a highly efficient opponent proved too much for Northwestern State to overcome on Saturday in a 3-1 (25-9, 25-23, 22-25, 25-12) at Texas A&M-Commerce. The Lions opened the match with seven service aces paired with an uber efficient offense to cruise to...
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
KTBS
New development announcement expected; opponent takes another swing at stopping demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With demolition stopped until at least December 1 at Fair Grounds Field, opponents of the stadium's teardown hope the city will take this time to reconsider keeping it. But on Monday morning, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce a new development with partners from Dallas...
brproud.com
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU ROTC alumni donate ice maker to combat heat illness
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State University Demon Regiment recently donated funds to the Department of Military Science to purchase a commercial grade ice maker to keep cadets safe during training. Whether it be for morning PT (physical training) and land navigation on campus or to bigger events like the upcoming Demon Challenge and field training exercises, maintaining a ready supply of ice sheets and immersion ice chests is a must to ensure Cadet safety.
waldronnews.com
Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
KTBS
Allendale home destroyed by fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A wood-framed home is in ruins Monday morning after a major house fire. It happened about 4:30 a.m. on Perrin Street near Elder in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. A neighbor alerted the Shreveport Fire Department to the blaze at the vacant home. It took the efforts of 30...
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parish Council Meeting: October 17 – Tonight
The Natchitoches Parish Council will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be held in the Parish Council Meeting Room on the 2nd Floor of the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse. Agenda for tonight’s Meeting:. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
KTBS
Overnight storms lead to power outages, trees down
SHREVEPORT, La. - There were scattered reports of trees down and power outages across the region after the storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and early Thursday. At 10 a.m., just over 1,400 SWEPCO customers were without power, over half in DeSoto Parish.
kalb.com
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
OPPORTUNITY: Natchez Police Department
The Natchez Police Department is hiring! We are looking for Officers with a minimum of two years of Louisiana POST certification who are looking to become part of a growing community. If interested, please come by the Natchez Police Department and fill out an application or email your resume to...
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
q973radio.com
Prices for Sam’s Club Memberships In The Shreveport-Bossier Area Are About To Go Up
Are you a member at Sam’s Club? Maybe you’re not a member but, you’ve been thinking about becoming one. Well, membership fees at ArkLaTex area Sam’s Club’s are about to go up!. According to KTAL NBC 6 News in Shreveport membership prices will go up...
KSLA
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
KSLA
Massive fire near Linwood Bridge
The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023. State leaders talk workforce growth in...
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
