OLIVEHURST — Yuba County Sheriff's deputies say James Renshaw Sr. and Tabitha Heidbreider went to the front office and assaulted the principal of Lindhurst High School after their son was involved in a fight with several students.CBS13 went to their neighborhood, where some are now learning much more about their neighbors. One man who didn't want his face on camera said he had no idea his neighbors were felons and is now shocked and concerned, considering he has nieces and nephews who go to the same school."They haven't said anything about it; they've stayed pretty quiet. I think it's...

YUBA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO