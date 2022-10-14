ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Man convicted of post-Camp Fire construction fraud

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was convicted of committing construction fraud in Paradise after the Camp Fire, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the jury found 40-year-old Kipp Ford guilty of using a sale contractor’s license number, theft by false pretenses and contracting without a license in a disaster zone.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Man shot at Teichert Ponds near homeless camp, 3 arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Three people were arrested after a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the area of Teichert Ponds in Chico where there is a large homeless camp. The shooting happened at approximately 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Teichert Ponds is in the middle of Chico, just...
CHICO, CA
6-year-old is stable after shooting in Palermo Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. - A 6-year-old is stable after they were shot in Palermo on Sunday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to Palermo for a report of an accidental shooting at about 10 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Cory Julian, and...
PALERMO, CA
Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement

OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicholas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
PARADISE, CA
Yuba County Sheriff Says Parents Arrested After Attack on Principal

On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriffs Department released information regarding a September 28 incident at a Lindhurst High school where after a fight between juveniles, parents went to the school and assaulted the principal. Here is the information released:. On September 28, 2022, around 1 PM, Yuba County Sheriff Deputies...
Child taken to hospital after being shot in Palermo Sunday

PALERMO, Calif. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that a child was taken to the hospital after being shot on Sunday in Palermo. Deputies responded to the area of the incident and found the wounded child, and provided first aid. The sheriff’s office says that the child was then taken to a hospital for further treatment.
PALERMO, CA
Man sentenced 13 years for killing his brother, stabbing 1 other

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for stabbing and killing his brother and stabbing another man in Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office. Kenneth Schoeb, 29, was arrested for stabbing Jonathan Emerson, his brother, on May 31, the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Oliver responds to Roseville councilman's lawsuit

Roseville Councilman Scott Alvord, announced Oct. 12 that he filed a defamation lawsuit against a local restaurant owner, Matthew Oliver, and political blogger Aaron Park. Oliver owns House of Oliver in Roseville and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln. Park manages RightOnDailyBlog.com and aaronfpark.com. Alvord is running for a Placer...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Man dies after jumping from I-5 overcrossing in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after he jumped from an Interstate 5 overpass in Tehama County on Friday. The CHP said 49-year-old Gilbert Morga jumped from the Chard Avenue overcrossing on Interstate 5 and collided with the driver of a 2005 Toyota Corolla who was traveling north. One...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Parents arrested for assaulting the principal of Lindhurst High School

OLIVEHURST — Yuba County Sheriff's deputies say James Renshaw Sr. and Tabitha Heidbreider went to the front office and assaulted the principal of Lindhurst High School after their son was involved in a fight with several students.CBS13 went to their neighborhood, where some are now learning much more about their neighbors.  One man who didn't want his face on camera said he had no idea his neighbors were felons and is now shocked and concerned, considering he has nieces and nephews who go to the same school."They haven't said anything about it; they've stayed pretty quiet. I think it's...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties

KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Search and Rescue responds to UTV crash in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Search and Rescue says that they responded to the Sloat on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. SAR was responding to a UTV crash. They were able to find the victims, and escort them out of the forest. There were no injuries, according to...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Lincoln Police Logs

Thomas Kevin Swagerty, 30 of Lincoln was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Sept. 25 for trespassing at the 900 block of Twelve Bridges Drive. Swagerty was booked into the Placer County Jail. Charlotte Loella Clifford, 47 of Penryn was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sept. 25 for warrants at Twelve Bridges Drive/Camino...
LINCOLN, CA
