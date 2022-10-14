TROY, N.Y. - Sophomore quarterback Jake Kazanowsky led a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior D.J. Palmer with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team a 14-13 lead and Engineers defeated Hobart College 16-13 in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium. RPI improves to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference, while the Statesmen are now 3-3 and 0-2. Trailing 13-2 early in the fourth quarter following a Hobart touchdown, the Engineers pulled to within one score midway through the frame when Kazanowsky found Palmer, a senior, in the end zone from 29 yards out. The 2-point conversion failed and RPI trailed 13-8 with 7:44 left in the fourth. The Statesmen began the ensuing drive on their own 25 yard line and gained a first down on a 15-yard RPI penalty and another on three rushing plays. A Statesmen penalty of 15 yards later in the drive eventually led to a punt and RPI got the ball back on its own 30 yard line with 2:50 to play.

TROY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO