rpiathletics.com
GAME DAY! Men's Hockey at Canisius Tonight
MEN'S HOCKEY (4-0-0; 0-0-0 ECAC Hockey) The Engineers scored once on Friday and seven times on Saturday and won both games, defeating LIU (1-0) and Army (7-4), respectively. RPI is right back in action on Tuesday with its first road game, a non-conference tilt at Canisius (7pm). Click HERE for Tuesday's game notes … Then it is back home on Friday for an exhibition game against the U.S. National Development Team (7pm).
rpiathletics.com
Liberty League Honors Six With Weekly Awards
TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners and six Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes from three sports have been recognized. Among them were three performers of the week, one doubles team of the week, and a rookie of the week. ANDERSON BURKE (Fr., P, California,...
rpiathletics.com
Field Hockey Falls in Overtime Once Again
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Playing in its third straight Liberty League overtime game, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team was edged by the University of Rochester 1-0 in the 63rd minute on Sunday evening at Fauver Stadium. Junior Delainey Hebble scored the game-winner, hitting a low, skidding shot from...
rpiathletics.com
Football Scores With 24 Seconds Left to Win
TROY, N.Y. - Sophomore quarterback Jake Kazanowsky led a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to senior D.J. Palmer with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team a 14-13 lead and Engineers defeated Hobart College 16-13 in a Liberty League game at East Campus Stadium. RPI improves to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference, while the Statesmen are now 3-3 and 0-2. Trailing 13-2 early in the fourth quarter following a Hobart touchdown, the Engineers pulled to within one score midway through the frame when Kazanowsky found Palmer, a senior, in the end zone from 29 yards out. The 2-point conversion failed and RPI trailed 13-8 with 7:44 left in the fourth. The Statesmen began the ensuing drive on their own 25 yard line and gained a first down on a 15-yard RPI penalty and another on three rushing plays. A Statesmen penalty of 15 yards later in the drive eventually led to a punt and RPI got the ball back on its own 30 yard line with 2:50 to play.
rpiathletics.com
Lecky & Team Triumph at Rowan Border Battle
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Senior Matt Lecky averaged 4:52.8 per mile to win and junior Cory Kennedy was at 4:58.6 for a third place finish to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to a victory in the 35-school, 8k Rowan University Inter-Regional Border Battle at Dream Park. The Engineers, the No. 6 ranked team in Division III, won for the fourth time this season after scoring 39 points. No. 29 SUNY Geneseo was second with 77 and No. 21 Lynchburg was third with 79.
rpiathletics.com
Walsh's Hat Trick Leads Men's Hockey to Win
TROY, N.Y. - Senior TJ Walsh had a hat trick and an assist and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team scored three power play goals in defeating Army West Point 7-4 in a non-league game at the Houston Field House. The Engineers improve to 4-0-0, while the Black Knights drop to 0-3-1. Rensselaer needed just 4:15 to get on the scoreboard after drawing a pair of penalties that gave it a two-man advantage. Following the face off on the second Army infraction, RPI peppered 10 shots toward the goal, the last of which found the back of the net off the stick of Walsh. Standing just outside the crease near the right post, the senior picked up a rebound of a Max Smolinski shot and beat Gavin Abric, who had made six saves in the sequence.
rpiathletics.com
Women's Hockey Taken Down by Mercyhurst, 4-1
Troy, N.Y. - Sydney Pederson and Sara Boucher both had a goal and an assist and the Mercyhurst University women's hockey team closed out its first road trip of the season with a 4-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Neither team scored until the 18:18 mark of the period...
