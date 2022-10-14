In the wake of Microsoft's 2022 Surface hardware reveal event, we now know what the next tablet in the tech titan's Surface product line will be: the Surface Pro 9. We got to enjoy some hands-on time with the new tablet and liked what we saw. The Surface Pro 9 will no doubt be securing a spot in our best Windows tablets rankings, and could even break into the overall best tablets list - something Microsoft has struggled to do in the past.

1 DAY AGO