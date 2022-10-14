Read full article on original website
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — Russia and Ukraine also completed a prisoner swap Monday, according to Denis Pushilin, head of Ukraine’s breakaway region of Donetsk that was annexed illegally by Russia. Denis Pushilin said Monday that each side was supposed to release 110 prisoners but his side handed over only 108...
Ukraine warns situation 'critical' after Russia attacks power grid
Ukraine warned Tuesday of an emerging "critical" risk to its power grid after President Volodymyr Zelensky said that repeated Russian bombardments had destroyed one-third of the country's power facilities as winter approaches. Zelensky described the repeated targeting of energy infrastructure as "another kind of Russian terrorist attacks".
Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Mexico said Monday they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize an international mission to help improve security in Haiti, whose government issued a “distress call” for the people of the crisis-wracked nation. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made...
UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s new Treasury chief ripped up the government’s economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit.
Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75%...
