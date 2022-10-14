Read full article on original website
Traffic changes, road closures for Missy Elliott Boulevard celebration
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As Portsmouth gears up to celebrate the soon-to-be-named Missy Elliott Boulevard, there will be several traffic changes in the city Monday afternoon. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound traffic along Airline Boulevard at Portsmouth Boulevard will go from three lanes to one lane, the Portsmouth Police Department said.
3 vessels catch fire at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three vessels caught fire and sank Monday morning at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk. The Coast Guard told WAVY that it worked with Norfolk firefighters to put the fires out, and no injuries were reported. One vessel did float away, and was obstructing the main...
Fatal crash shuts down Northbound Battlefield Blvd. intersection in Chesapeake
On Monday around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of N. Battlefield Boulevard and Gainsborough Square.
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
2 missing children from Hampton safely located
Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their father, Timothy Truitt, was also located and taken into custody. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EMffaZ. 2 missing children from Hampton safely located. Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located. Their...
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District. Police...
Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
Hampton children located safely after AMBER Alert issued
An AMBER Alert was issued for two children, Adriana and Jaxon Truitt, who were abducted from a Walmart in Hampton. Virginia State Police said the children are believed to be in extreme danger.
Two abducted children from VA, found safe
UPDATE: 10/18/2022 7:00 A.M. — According to the Hampton, Virginia Police Department Twitter page, Adriana Truitt and Jaxon Truitt, have been found safe. They were reportedly abducted on October 16, 2022 at 2:30 P.M. HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October […]
Police: Burglar breaks into Norfolk store twice days apart
Police say a burglar struck a business in Norfolk twice days apart.
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time has was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Hampton Roads
Thefts of Kia and Hyundais have been well-reported at 10 On Your Side. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, there were 51 Hyundais and Kias reported stolen to Norfolk police.
New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming woman in Williamsburg
Police say 59-year-old New Kent resident Richard Lee Gibson attempted to place his cell phone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman. Read more: https://bit.ly/3yQrSOe. New Kent man wanted, accused of illegally filming …. Police say 59-year-old New Kent resident Richard Lee Gibson attempted to place his cell phone between...
Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in James City County Friday
A woman has died after a crash involving two cars in James City County Friday, according to James City County Police.
Man seriously injured following stabbing on Calvin Street in Portsmouth
According to Portsmouth police, the call for the stabbing came in around 9:24 p.m. in the 10 block of Calvin Street.
New Kent man charged with unlawfully filming woman
NORFOLK, Va. — A New Kent man has been charged with unlawfully creating an image of another and possession of obscene items, according to the Williamsburg Police Department. Investigators found that on September 30, 59-year-old Richard Lee Gibson placed his cellphone between the legs of an unsuspecting woman while it was recording, the department said.
Amid push for local investment, report offers glimpse of Norfolk development group activities
In a report required by Norfolk City Council, Hampton Roads Ventures, the for-profit development subsidiary of the city’s housing authority, says that it has met with representatives of several Norfolk projects including a shared kitchen, a grocery store, and a health and wellness center, but has not completed deals to invest in them. HRV also […] The post Amid push for local investment, report offers glimpse of Norfolk development group activities appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
