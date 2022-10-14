Read full article on original website
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Bank of America Fall of Greenville
The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi was held Oct. 14-16 in downtown Greenville. The annual festival featured over 80 bands on six stages as well as food from more than 50 restaurants and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors. Photos provided by city of Greenville and Sherry Jackson.
FOX Carolina
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
FOX Carolina
Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way. On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Zoo news: Providence the giraffe bids farewell, capital projects on track
Hundreds of visitors, many of them families with children, flocked to the Greenville Zoo Oct. 17 to bid farewell to one of the zoo’s biggest celebrities, Providence the Masai giraffe, who was born at the zoo in February 2021. The 20-month-old giraffe became an internet sensation when she was...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC coffee company showing up on national radar
The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg
A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
FOX Carolina
Upstate shelter offers resources for owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
greenville.com
Dash EV Establishing Operations in Greenville County
Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
Spartanburg Co. Planetarium gives students interactive learning experience, open to public
Fairforest Middle School's planetarium gives students a state-of-the-art and once-in-a-lifetime learning experience.
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
Missing Upstate woman to be featured on national show
The case of a missing Upstate woman is getting national attention.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Family gives update on SC student hit by van on first day of school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The 11-year-old boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, is "crushing goals" at therapy and could be coming home soon. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on the...
Michelin to host hiring event in Spartanburg Co.
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Lucinda
SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
tribpapers.com
Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe
Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
golaurens.com
Applications begin Nov. 1 for LCSO Christmas for Kids program
Applications for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office Christmas for Kids program will be available starting November 1 at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office front lobby during normal business hours (M-F 9am to 5pm). Applicants do not need to bring anything with them to pick up an application. Instructions are...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
