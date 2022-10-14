ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Bank of America Fall of Greenville

The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi was held Oct. 14-16 in downtown Greenville. The annual festival featured over 80 bands on six stages as well as food from more than 50 restaurants and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors. Photos provided by city of Greenville and Sherry Jackson.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the hills of Travelers Rest, you’ll find Poinsett Bridge. “The Poinsett Bridge is a real gem for the state of South Carolina,” said Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Cathy Cannon-Hubka. “It was built in the 1820s and it took about a year, which to me, is a short amount of time to have built this bridge.”
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way. On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.
GREENVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC coffee company showing up on national radar

The coffee business continues to grow in our state and in fact, is even starting to receive national recognition. For example, our next guest’s company has recently been recognized by Bon Appetit, Architectural Digest, Food and Wine, Forbes, NBC, the Wall Street Journal, and many more. Mike Switzer interviews Marco Suarez with Methodical Coffee in Greenville, SC.
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New courtyard neighborhood center W Square coming to Spartanburg

A new development is coming to East Main Street in Spartanburg, combining an outdoor courtyard space with restaurant and possible brewery tenants, including a new Burrito Hub location set to open in 2023. The 26,000-square-foot location, which sits at 2601 E. Main St., is currently the home of a strip...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate shelter offers resources for owners

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Each year, 20,000 cats and dogs end up at an Upstate shelter. Greenville County Animal Care is working to lower that number. “At the end of the day, our goal is to keep families and pets together,” Community Relations Coordinator, Paula Church said. Church...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

Dash EV Establishing Operations in Greenville County

Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
GREENVILLE, SC
ashevilleblade.com

Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville

Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Lucinda

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Lucinda. Lucinda is a retriever/pitbull mix that is almost eight weeks old, She is getting spayed on Wednesday but the pre-adoption process starts today (Monday). She would be available to go home with some lucky parents Wednesday.
SPARTANBURG, SC
tribpapers.com

Opioids by the Numbers in Buncombe

Asheville – At Tuesday’s briefing of the Buncombe County Commissioners, a single topic was featured: how the county is using National Opioid Settlement funds. The presentation was chock-full of numbers and narratives/stories/anecdotes designed to touch the hearts of the masses and dazzle them with data-driven, fact-based science. (Here, the new definition of science as a political opinion about a phenomenon was used. (Missing, of course, was the other establishment side of the story.)
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
golaurens.com

Applications begin Nov. 1 for LCSO Christmas for Kids program

Applications for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office Christmas for Kids program will be available starting November 1 at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office front lobby during normal business hours (M-F 9am to 5pm). Applicants do not need to bring anything with them to pick up an application. Instructions are...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

