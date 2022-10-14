ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, NC

greenville.com

Dash EV Establishing Operations in Greenville County

Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

USDA Investing $70M in Clemson, South Carolina State Climate-Smart Commodities Project

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an initial funding pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, including a $70 million investment into a Clemson-South Carolina State partnership. The award will provide incentives to South Carolina farmers, enabling them to implement selected climate-smart production practices. Clemson and South...
CLEMSON, SC

