Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of Utah State
LARAMIE -- It has become commonplace for Craig Bohl to text back and forth with NFL general managers. That will happen when you coach guys like Josh Allen, Logan Wilson, Chad Muma and many others. Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said Monday that the Utah State game reminded him of another...
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want
Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
Cheyenne Kitten Finds Forever Home After Wet & Wild Ride Through Car Wash
A Cheyenne kitten went for a wet and wild ride last Tuesday after getting stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan. According to Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner, a Cheyenne woman had just gone through the Breeze Thru Car Wash at 2106 Dell Range Boulevard when she heard a kitten crying for help from her minivan and reported it.
LCSD1 Announces Graduation Schedule for Class of 2023
Laramie County School District 1 announced Wednesday that graduation ceremonies for Central, East, and South high schools will once again be held at Frontier Park next year. The ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 26, at the following times:. 9:30 a.m., East High School. 1:30 p.m., Central High School.
Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons
A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
‘Critical’ Conditions Prompt Red Flag Warning for Wyo-Braska Area
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of southeast Wyoming and the southwestern Nebraska Panhandle. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 220 AM MDT...
Oh, Kroger And Albertsons Are Merging…But, Can We Get An Aldi In Cheyenne?
Groceries are expensive. That's something we can all agree on unless you're so rich, you don't know what you're paying in groceries. News broke today that Kroger and Albertsons are merging over an amount of money that none of us could imagine having a small portion of. Cool. Those are both fine stores. I shop at both local brands in Cheyenne(King Soopers Is Kroger) and I'm not going to lie, Kroger is great. They were the main grocer when I was in college.
Cheyenne Drinking Water Will Soon Have Less Fluoride
Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities customers will soon be drinking water that has a little less fluoride in it, due to a shortage of availability of the mineral. Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral often added to drinking water to reduce dental cavities. The BOPU says its usual fluoride supplier has not been able to provide the product right now and no future delivery has been scheduled.
Laramie County Animal Control Rescues Kitten Trapped In Drain
Laramie County Animal Control was alerted on Wednesday by a concerned citizen about desperate-sounding screams coming from a storm drain at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Cheyenne. That's according to a news release from the agency. Animal Control Officer Nguyen responded to the call, finding a tiny kitten trapped in...
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying ‘Perennial Pirates’ Who Vandalized Planters
[video width="568" height="320" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/99/files/2022/10/attachment-22-61300.mp4"][/video]. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of "perennial pirates" who were caught on camera vandalizing the planters behind the Paramount Cafe at 1607 Capitol Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on...
$12K Trailer Stolen From Business on Cheyenne’s South Side
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down whoever stole an enclosed cargo trailer from a business in south Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2 in the 2,000 block of E. Allison Road. Warner says a...
Cheyenne Police Announce Trunk Or Treat Event Later This Month
The Cheyenne Police Department has announced a Trunk or Treat event for October 28. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, the event will run from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Center at 415 West 18th street.
Cheyenne Police Remind It’s Illegal to House a Runaway Child
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Fire Causes ‘Considerable Smoke Damage’ at Cheyenne Motel
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is reminding civilians to never reenter a burning building following a fire in east Cheyenne late Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2000 block of E. Lincolnway around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the front door of the basement apartment at the Big Horn Motel.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0