Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Record Cold Wednesday?

A reinforcing push of colder air will overspread Arkansas tonight through Wednesday. Widespread freezing temperatures are expect tonight along and north of US64 and across all but southwest Arkansas Tuesday night. Southerly winds return beginning Thursday with highs around 70 warming to the low to mid 80s this weekend. Another...
Good Time Oldies 107.5

This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage

It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
KLAW 101

When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
Kait 8

Oct. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High winds, dry air, and dry conditions have made for an elevated wildfire risk across a large portion of Region 8. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Friday. We start a warm...
littlerocksoiree.com

Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas

Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
roadtirement.com

Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, keep what you find

Sher and I had discussed going to the diamond mine in Arkansas for some time. We’d read about this place, and it sure sounded like a fun and adventurous outing. The site is a 95 million year old inactive volcano crater. The first diamonds were discovered in 1906. Various mining enterprises have been attempted over the years. In 1972 the Craters of Diamonds State Park was established.
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town

Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
CALICO ROCK, AR

