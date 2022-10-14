Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Record Cold Wednesday?
A reinforcing push of colder air will overspread Arkansas tonight through Wednesday. Widespread freezing temperatures are expect tonight along and north of US64 and across all but southwest Arkansas Tuesday night. Southerly winds return beginning Thursday with highs around 70 warming to the low to mid 80s this weekend. Another...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A very cold start to a chilly day; even colder tonight, then it will start to warm up
A very cold start to Tuesday with some at or below freezing. Little Rock is not starting out that cold, but it is cold enough and will stay pretty chilly all day with a high temperature of just 55°. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will be colder in Little Rock and...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Coldest temperatures since early April tonight
It’s a sunny afternoon, but on the cool and breezy side. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 68°. Very cold temperatures tonight. Little Rock may not dip below freezing, but most areas north of Little Rock may. Freezing temperatures are possible in Central and South Arkansas...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Downright cold air pushes into Arkansas
MONDAY: Much cooler. The cold front that went through Sunday will be south of the Natural State and a gusty northerly wind 5-15 mph will keep temperatures well below average. Morning lows will start in the 40s and afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms possible tonight, much cooler Sunday
TONIGHT: The chance for strong to severe storms returns to the forecast tonight, mainly across central Arkansas. A cold front will be slowly moving through the state tonight prompting storms. Currently, there is a level 2 risk for severe weather for the areas shaded in yellow shown below. A level-one risk is highlighted in green.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Still not enough rain in Arkansas to lift burn bans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you enjoyed the rain that many of us saw over the weekend, there's some good and bad news— The good news is that the rain did help the drought that we've been in, but that didn't do nearly enough to get us out of it.
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
KARK
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled.
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Kait 8
Oct. 14: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High winds, dry air, and dry conditions have made for an elevated wildfire risk across a large portion of Region 8. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Friday. We start a warm...
littlerocksoiree.com
Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas
Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
roadtirement.com
Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, keep what you find
Sher and I had discussed going to the diamond mine in Arkansas for some time. We’d read about this place, and it sure sounded like a fun and adventurous outing. The site is a 95 million year old inactive volcano crater. The first diamonds were discovered in 1906. Various mining enterprises have been attempted over the years. In 1972 the Craters of Diamonds State Park was established.
La Niña winter now 75% likely; here’s when it ends
A month ago the odds of La Niña continuing through winter (December-February) were at 65%.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
