Dan Lanning will face his toughest conference test so far as No. 10 Oregon prepares to host No. 9 UCLA in Eugene this weekend. The winner between the last remaining undefeated squads in the conference would earn an inside track for the Pac-12’s regular-season crown. That’s not all that Lanning is focused on, though, with all the excitement building on campus for the Top-10 showdown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO