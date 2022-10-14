ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Smokey Scheme: How Tennessee Smoked Alabama’s Defense

The love for Pete Golding was growing as Alabama defense was dominating opponents. Alabama's defense entered the matchup against the Vols leading the SEC in total defense and points per game. After this year's version of The Third Saturday in October that love has died and been replaced with a familiar distain for the 5th year defensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Secondary Mishaps: The Evolution of Money and Star Under Saban

In 2015 The Alabama defense officially listed the Star and Money positions in their secondary. Prior to the 2015 season, the nickel and dime defensive backs were typically the backup corners, but it seemed Head Coach Nick Saban and Defensive Coordinator Kirby Smart wanted to specialize the positions as the passing game in college football started to explode. Thus, the position titles were born.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dan Lanning fired up for 'fun' challenge against UCLA

Dan Lanning will face his toughest conference test so far as No. 10 Oregon prepares to host No. 9 UCLA in Eugene this weekend. The winner between the last remaining undefeated squads in the conference would earn an inside track for the Pac-12’s regular-season crown. That’s not all that Lanning is focused on, though, with all the excitement building on campus for the Top-10 showdown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tuscaloosa, AL
