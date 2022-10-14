Read full article on original website
Smokey Scheme: How Tennessee Smoked Alabama’s Defense
The love for Pete Golding was growing as Alabama defense was dominating opponents. Alabama's defense entered the matchup against the Vols leading the SEC in total defense and points per game. After this year's version of The Third Saturday in October that love has died and been replaced with a familiar distain for the 5th year defensive coordinator.
Secondary Mishaps: The Evolution of Money and Star Under Saban
In 2015 The Alabama defense officially listed the Star and Money positions in their secondary. Prior to the 2015 season, the nickel and dime defensive backs were typically the backup corners, but it seemed Head Coach Nick Saban and Defensive Coordinator Kirby Smart wanted to specialize the positions as the passing game in college football started to explode. Thus, the position titles were born.
Big 12 finalizing 14-team scheduling model which include Oklahoma and Texas
The Big 12 is in deliberation on finalizing the football schedules for the 2023 and 2024 football seasons. The conference is going forward with a 14-team conference schedule that will include Brigham Young University, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Texas and Oklahoma have two more seasons in the conference before joining...
Tuscaloosa Principal Celebrates Victory For First Time in Years
After 15 years of straight losses to Alabama, in 2022, Tennessee finally defeated the Crimson Tide in a nail-biter of a game with a score of 52-49. The celebrations in Knoxville were epic. Some might even say fans got a little carried away and really didn't know how to celebrate...
Dan Lanning fired up for 'fun' challenge against UCLA
Dan Lanning will face his toughest conference test so far as No. 10 Oregon prepares to host No. 9 UCLA in Eugene this weekend. The winner between the last remaining undefeated squads in the conference would earn an inside track for the Pac-12’s regular-season crown. That’s not all that Lanning is focused on, though, with all the excitement building on campus for the Top-10 showdown.
