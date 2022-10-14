Governor Phil Murphy Administration (NJ) Honors Recycling Leaders and their Accomplishments During Annual Awards Program

After learning that death from an unintentional overdose occurs every six minutes and medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children, many may be tempted to flush their unused pharmaceuticals down the toilet. But this practice – responsible for as many as 2,300 tons of hazardous waste annually, according to the EPA – can pollute drinking water and harm aquatic species, while putting meds in the trash increases their risk of being abused. In Missouri, a recently launched campaign aims to help residents responsibly empty their medicine cabinets in a way that won’t harm the environment or put people at risk. “Fish Don’t Want Your Meds” connects Missouri residents with resources – including an interactive map – to help them conveniently drop off unused medications for safe disposal.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO