Governor Phil Murphy Administration (NJ) Honors Recycling Leaders and their Accomplishments During Annual Awards Program

EPA Awards Three Environmental Merit Awards to Vermont Recipients
The EPA recognized two individuals and one organization in Vermont at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony. The awardees were among 20 recipients across New England honored for contributing to improving New England’s environment. New England’s annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools, and students who represent different approaches, but a common commitment to environmental protection.
Awareness Campaign Targets Pharmaceutical Waste in Missouri
After learning that death from an unintentional overdose occurs every six minutes and medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children, many may be tempted to flush their unused pharmaceuticals down the toilet. But this practice – responsible for as many as 2,300 tons of hazardous waste annually, according to the EPA – can pollute drinking water and harm aquatic species, while putting meds in the trash increases their risk of being abused. In Missouri, a recently launched campaign aims to help residents responsibly empty their medicine cabinets in a way that won’t harm the environment or put people at risk. “Fish Don’t Want Your Meds” connects Missouri residents with resources – including an interactive map – to help them conveniently drop off unused medications for safe disposal.
Call for Abstracts for 2023 NY Annual Solid Waste & Recycling Conference
Each year, the Federation of New York Solid Waste Associations’ Conference with Trade Show attracts national attention and hundreds of attendees. As always, the Conference will address timely topics and trends through a diversity of expert speakers, serving as a forum for discussion and learning on the most pertinent issues—in New York as well as nationally—faced by solid waste and recycling professionals. The upcoming conference runs May 21-24, 2023 located at The Sagamore in Bolton Landing, NY. The 2023 program will put a spotlight on responding to climate change (with topics such as renewable natural gas and electric vehicles), and also feature per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination as a focus area. Abstracts are now being accepted to develop next year’s program.
