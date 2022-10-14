Read full article on original website
Mary Choinski
3d ago
This couple is so caring and nice. I’ve talked to them many times. I’ve lived in Cudahy, for 30 years. So every year we go 2,3,6, times to see it. It’s more than a work of art, it’s in there soul. It’s AMAZING !!!!!
2
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Pumpkin Palooza' in Milwaukee, free pumpkins for kids
MILWAUKEE - A fall feeling was in the air Saturday, Oct. 15 – fitting for "Pumpkin Palooza" in Milwaukee. The free, family event is all about fall. Held at the St. Ann Center near 24th and North, free pumpkins were handed out to kids. "It's a – it's not...
WBAY Green Bay
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
Musician Mike Schank, of ‘American Movie’ fame, dead at 56
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is mourning the loss of an unlikely favorite son. Musician Mike Schank, best known for his right-hand-man role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie,” died Thursday at age 56 following a monthslong struggle with cancer, his friend Jackie Bogenberger confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
Milwaukee man holding another by neck in viral video could face criminal charges
Milwaukee police are investigating an incident last week in which a 62-year-old white man was recorded accusing a 24-year-old Black man of stealing a bike, while holding him by his throat.
2 teens shot near 65th and Ruby, 16-year-old in critical condition
Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that left two teenage boys injured. Investigators believe it happened around 1:35 p.m. near 65th and Ruby Sunday.
‘Who Is You?’: Darrell Brooks Tries to Trip Up Waukesha Parade Witness During Awkward Cross-Examination
Cross-examination was contentious on Monday as Waukesha parade murder defendant Darrell Brooks tried to trip up a witness in his trial. “Who is ‘you’?” said Brooks, trying to suggest that Sean Backler misidentified him as a trespasser. “Who is ‘you‘?”. Brooks, who is representing...
Milwaukee man calls for change after loved one killed in reckless driving crash
More than four years after the death of his godmother, Russell Antonio Goodwin Sr. is sharing how reckless driving has impacted his life forever.
spectrumnews1.com
Darrell Brooks trial live updates: Witnesses recall encountering Brooks after parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Week three of the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial is now underway. Several of Monday's witnesses, including Sean Backler and Domanic Caproon, described seeing Brooks at their homes after the parade, saying he asked to call an Uber. Brooks did end up using Caproon's phone. Caproon said a lady called him once he had his phone back. When asked if she was an Uber, she said no.
CBS 58
Police release video of Waukesha carjacking
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
fox9.com
Waukesha Christmas attack trial begins with an interruption on Day 10
Judge Dorow calls for a break at the beginning of day 10 of the trial of Darrell Brooks after several interruptions and objections. Brooks is on trial in connection to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in November 2021.
WISN
6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side
MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
Comments / 1