Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats Sturgis West in straight sets
(Oct. 17, 2022) The volleyball team fell behind briefly to start Monday’s match at Sturgis West, but the Whalers rallied and ultimately rolled to another straight-sets victory. Nantucket (12-1) dropped the first few points of the opening set but settled in and won 25-16, 25-6, 25-16. Head coach Andrew...
Inquirer and Mirror
Cross Country sets personal bests at Twilight Invitational
(Oct. 17, 2022) The unique environment of the Bob McIntyre Twilight Cross Country Invitational helped all nine members of the boys and girls cross-country teams to post personal-best times Saturday at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds in Falmouth. “I think any time you’re in a really great atmosphere, when you have...
Inquirer and Mirror
Record number of rounds played at Miacomet this year
(Oct. 17, 2022) The demand for golf on Nantucket has grown exponentially, and with it the demand for tee-times, which are a battle to get during the busy summer season. Miacomet, the island’s only 18-hole public golf course, set a record for rounds of golf this year with just over 29,608 rounds played from the beginning of the year through Oct. 11. That was up a couple thousand rounds from last year. But it’s been on a meteoric rise. In 2019, roughly 18,000 rounds were played.
Inquirer and Mirror
Former NHS standout Hannah Evens commits to play lacrosse at Marquette
(Oct. 15, 2022) Hannah Evens remembers picking up a lacrosse stick for the first time in fifth grade and not being able to do the even the simplest of plays. Flash forward several years and the junior in high school is now preparing to play at the highest level of collegiate lacrosse.
Inquirer and Mirror
Photo Gallery: CPS Cranberry Cup
(Sept. 17, 2022) The Cyrus Peirce middle school football team took home the Cranberry Cup in impressive fashion this weekend, beating Wareham 52-16 Sunday at home. I&M photographer Chris Tran took these photos.
Inquirer and Mirror
Gladys E. Gebo, 88
Gladys E. Gebo, 88, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Inquirer and Mirror
Shirley M. Peters, 91
Shirley M. Peters, 91, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown, Md. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the United Methodist Church of Lyndonville, N.Y.
Inquirer and Mirror
Old Mill Celebration Saturday
(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association invites the community to learn about one of Nantucket’s most iconic historic landmarks – the Old Mill – and the history of harvest season on the island Saturday, Oct. 22. The program scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Old...
Inquirer and Mirror
SSA to vote on 2023 fare hikes Tuesday
(Oct. 17, 2022) The price of a Steamship Authority boat ticket will likely rise next year. The boat line board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on across the board rate hikes to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million budget. Fare hikes on the...
capecodwave.com
Wellfleet Oysterfest 2022 — Good Oysters & Music, Some Issues, An Essay Plus Music VIDEO
WELLFLEET – We have loved the Wellfleet Oysterfest for years. We have long spread the word to family, friends and our Cape Cod Wave readers that it is the best event of the fall on Cape Cod. This year at the new venue, Baker Field, instead of in the center of town, was, in some ways, a disappointment.
Inquirer and Mirror
NHA adds to collections with summer of acquisitions
(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association added to its collections with a number of new acquisitions this summer. The NHA uses its extensive collections of art, artifacts and archives to tell the stories of the island and its people. The curatorial staff, assisted by friends and supporters in the community, are constantly on the lookout for historic items that advance the collections and help the NHA tell new stories.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
theweektoday.com
Report: sea level rise poses risk for Marion, Mattapoisett
As soon as 2050, Marion and Mattapoisett could see daily coastal flooding, impacting 156 buildings and 3.5 miles of roads in the two towns. According to a report released by the Trustees of Reservations, a non-profit that works to conserve 27,000 miles of coastlines across the state, coastal communities along Buzzards Bay could see disastrous effects of sea-level rise in the next 30 years.
Inquirer and Mirror
Select Board/Vineyard Meeting Tuesday
(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Select Board will hold a joint meeting with members of the Select Boards that represent the six towns on Martha’s Vineyard Tuesday at 4 p.m. Although separated by roughly 25 miles of ocean, the two islands often deal with many of the same issues.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph
A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Ice Cream Shop
A fire broke out late Sunday night at an ice cream shop in Sandwich, Massachusetts. The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Shipwrecked Ice Cream just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a release from the department said. Firefighters arrived to find fire visible in the back and side of the building's exterior.
capecoddaily.com
Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 10 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound just past Route 149 (Exit 65). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. The post Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor
SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office. CWN has confirmed that turtles that live on the premises and are popular with customers were not hurt in the fire.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions
A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
