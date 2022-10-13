ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Volleyball beats Sturgis West in straight sets

(Oct. 17, 2022) The volleyball team fell behind briefly to start Monday's match at Sturgis West, but the Whalers rallied and ultimately rolled to another straight-sets victory. Nantucket (12-1) dropped the first few points of the opening set but settled in and won 25-16, 25-6, 25-16. Head coach Andrew...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Cross Country sets personal bests at Twilight Invitational

(Oct. 17, 2022) The unique environment of the Bob McIntyre Twilight Cross Country Invitational helped all nine members of the boys and girls cross-country teams to post personal-best times Saturday at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds in Falmouth. "I think any time you're in a really great atmosphere, when you have...
FALMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Record number of rounds played at Miacomet this year

(Oct. 17, 2022) The demand for golf on Nantucket has grown exponentially, and with it the demand for tee-times, which are a battle to get during the busy summer season. Miacomet, the island's only 18-hole public golf course, set a record for rounds of golf this year with just over 29,608 rounds played from the beginning of the year through Oct. 11. That was up a couple thousand rounds from last year. But it's been on a meteoric rise. In 2019, roughly 18,000 rounds were played.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Former NHS standout Hannah Evens commits to play lacrosse at Marquette

(Oct. 15, 2022) Hannah Evens remembers picking up a lacrosse stick for the first time in fifth grade and not being able to do the even the simplest of plays. Flash forward several years and the junior in high school is now preparing to play at the highest level of collegiate lacrosse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inquirer and Mirror

Photo Gallery: CPS Cranberry Cup

(Sept. 17, 2022) The Cyrus Peirce middle school football team took home the Cranberry Cup in impressive fashion this weekend, beating Wareham 52-16 Sunday at home. I&M photographer Chris Tran took these photos.
WAREHAM, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Gladys E. Gebo, 88

Gladys E. Gebo, 88, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Shirley M. Peters, 91

Shirley M. Peters, 91, of Nantucket, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown, Md. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the United Methodist Church of Lyndonville, N.Y.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Old Mill Celebration Saturday

(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association invites the community to learn about one of Nantucket's most iconic historic landmarks – the Old Mill – and the history of harvest season on the island Saturday, Oct. 22. The program scheduled for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Old...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

SSA to vote on 2023 fare hikes Tuesday

(Oct. 17, 2022) The price of a Steamship Authority boat ticket will likely rise next year. The boat line board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on across the board rate hikes to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million budget. Fare hikes on the...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

NHA adds to collections with summer of acquisitions

(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Historical Association added to its collections with a number of new acquisitions this summer. The NHA uses its extensive collections of art, artifacts and archives to tell the stories of the island and its people. The curatorial staff, assisted by friends and supporters in the community, are constantly on the lookout for historic items that advance the collections and help the NHA tell new stories.
NANTUCKET, MA
theweektoday.com

Report: sea level rise poses risk for Marion, Mattapoisett

As soon as 2050, Marion and Mattapoisett could see daily coastal flooding, impacting 156 buildings and 3.5 miles of roads in the two towns. According to a report released by the Trustees of Reservations, a non-profit that works to conserve 27,000 miles of coastlines across the state, coastal communities along Buzzards Bay could see disastrous effects of sea-level rise in the next 30 years.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Select Board/Vineyard Meeting Tuesday

(Oct. 17, 2022) The Nantucket Select Board will hold a joint meeting with members of the Select Boards that represent the six towns on Martha's Vineyard Tuesday at 4 p.m. Although separated by roughly 25 miles of ocean, the two islands often deal with many of the same issues.
NANTUCKET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Suspect allegedly flees police at 100 mph

A Tisbury man who allegedly fled from police at speeds estimated at 100 mph through three towns Thursday night on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road ultimately crashed into the woods, according to police. On Friday, Zander Amaral was in Edgartown District Court facing charges of OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor...
EDGARTOWN, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire Breaks Out at Cape Cod Ice Cream Shop

A fire broke out late Sunday night at an ice cream shop in Sandwich, Massachusetts. The Sandwich Fire Department responded to a reported building fire at Shipwrecked Ice Cream just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a release from the department said. Firefighters arrived to find fire visible in the back and side of the building's exterior.
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two vehicles collided on Route 6 in West Barnstable around 10 PM Friday. The crash happened eastbound just past Route 149 (Exit 65). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns in the area. The post Two vehicles collide on Route 6 eastbound at Route 149 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor

SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office. CWN has confirmed that turtles that live on the premises and are popular with customers were not hurt in the fire.
SANDWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder granted parole with conditions

A Massachusetts man convicted of a homicide will be granted parole but will have to maintain certain conditions to remain free. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 15, 1999, after a jury trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Dale Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Windsor Raymond and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
PLYMOUTH, MA

