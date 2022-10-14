Read full article on original website
Related
Ram Drops Single-Cab, Short-Bed Pickup, and We’re Already Mourning
RamWhat was once the archetypal pickup truck body style is now falling out of favor as Ram winds down its production of its smallest truck.
5 Reasons the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Is Worth Waiting For
You might have to wait a little longer for the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor. Is this off-road midsize truck worth the wait? The post 5 Reasons the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Is Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
M25 delays: Just Stop Oil protesters climb Dartford Crossing QEII bridge forcing closure
Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed to the top of Queen Elizabeth II bridge, forcing police to close the bridge. The QEII bridge at Dartford has been closed since around 4.00am after two people climbed up it, causing delays during Monday morning rush hour. At 7.30am, the environmental activist group issued a statement confirming they were behind the closure of the QEII bridge, with two of their supporters climbing to the top.They said the bridge is expected to stay shut for “at least 24 hours” as they continue ongoing protests, demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas...
NEWS10 ABC
Part of Rt. 5 closed after MVA in Montgomery County
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Rt. 5 in Montgomery County, between Truax Rd and Cranes Hollow Rd, is shut down after a motor vehicle crash. Police are encouraging people to take alternate routes. Details are limited. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Ford Teases New Transit Trail With Factory Lift Kit
OEMs have been missing out on a huge market here in America. There just weren't enough options for factory-built camper vans in America. The van segment pales compared to SUVs and crossovers. Instead, you had to buy an RV or take a Sprinter van to someone who would convert it for you.
CAR AND DRIVER
GMC Sierra EV Will Emerge with Fancy-Pants Denali Edition 1 on October 20
The GMC Sierra EV will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, according to the brand's social media accounts. It's not our first glimpse of the electric Sierra—GMC already teased its front end—but now we know the debut truck will be the Denali Edition 1.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
