Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed to the top of Queen Elizabeth II bridge, forcing police to close the bridge. The QEII bridge at Dartford has been closed since around 4.00am after two people climbed up it, causing delays during Monday morning rush hour. At 7.30am, the environmental activist group issued a statement confirming they were behind the closure of the QEII bridge, with two of their supporters climbing to the top.They said the bridge is expected to stay shut for “at least 24 hours” as they continue ongoing protests, demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas...

TRAFFIC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO