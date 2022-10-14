ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

M25 delays: Just Stop Oil protesters climb Dartford Crossing QEII bridge forcing closure

Just Stop Oil protesters have climbed to the top of Queen Elizabeth II bridge, forcing police to close the bridge. The QEII bridge at Dartford has been closed since around 4.00am after two people climbed up it, causing delays during Monday morning rush hour. At 7.30am, the environmental activist group issued a statement confirming they were behind the closure of the QEII bridge, with two of their supporters climbing to the top.They said the bridge is expected to stay shut for “at least 24 hours” as they continue ongoing protests, demanding that the government halts all new oil and gas...
NEWS10 ABC

Part of Rt. 5 closed after MVA in Montgomery County

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of Rt. 5 in Montgomery County, between Truax Rd and Cranes Hollow Rd, is shut down after a motor vehicle crash. Police are encouraging people to take alternate routes. Details are limited. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
CarBuzz.com

Ford Teases New Transit Trail With Factory Lift Kit

OEMs have been missing out on a huge market here in America. There just weren't enough options for factory-built camper vans in America. The van segment pales compared to SUVs and crossovers. Instead, you had to buy an RV or take a Sprinter van to someone who would convert it for you.
CAR AND DRIVER

GMC Sierra EV Will Emerge with Fancy-Pants Denali Edition 1 on October 20

The GMC Sierra EV will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, according to the brand's social media accounts. It's not our first glimpse of the electric Sierra—GMC already teased its front end—but now we know the debut truck will be the Denali Edition 1.
