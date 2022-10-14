ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

NFL Twitter roasts Aaron Rodgers for ugly start versus Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t having the best day versus the New York Jets, with fans openly questioning his decision-making. The “back-to-back NFL MVP” qualifier used to illustrate the continued dominance of Aaron Rodgers may need to be retired soon enough. Even though Rodgers took...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Cook's late touchdown ices Vikings' 24-16 win over Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dalvin Cook is very familiar with the Hard Rock Stadium end zones, having scored in them often in high school and college. Playing less than 10 miles from where he shined as a prep, Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Minnesota Vikings a 24-16 win over the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cook said he had about 60 family members at the game. “It was good seeing them out there and seeing the smiles on their faces when I walked through the tunnel,” he said. “That was a moment that I’ll always replay in my head for the rest of my life.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
GREEN BAY, WI
Black Enterprise

Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Dead at 50

A former NFL player who was drafted by the New York Jets and also played for the Green Bay Packers recently passed away. Davis was drafted out of Virginia in the fourth round by the Jets in the 1995 NFL draft. He played six games over two seasons for them before being traded to the Packers. He was acquired in August 1997 and ended up playing six seasons for the Packers from 1997 through 2002.
GREEN BAY, WI
Jets X-Factor

Defense, Hall lead Jets to convincing victory over Packers, 27-10

The New York Jets’ Sunday victory was special in more ways than one. Green Bay was no match for Gang Green on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Behind a dominant effort on both defense and special teams, the New York Jets pulled away from the Green Bay Packers, bringing home a 27-10 victory. With their third win in a row, the Jets (4-2) are now multiple games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI

