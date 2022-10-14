MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dalvin Cook is very familiar with the Hard Rock Stadium end zones, having scored in them often in high school and college. Playing less than 10 miles from where he shined as a prep, Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Minnesota Vikings a 24-16 win over the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cook said he had about 60 family members at the game. “It was good seeing them out there and seeing the smiles on their faces when I walked through the tunnel,” he said. “That was a moment that I’ll always replay in my head for the rest of my life.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO