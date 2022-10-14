Read full article on original website
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Jets fans out in full force in Green Bay in support of team after big Week 6 win
The Jets have started winning again and their fans have started flocking again. The fans were out in full force at Lambeau Field Sunday to watch their Jets make their mark on the league this season with a 27-10 win in Green Bay over the Packers to move to 4-2.
NFL Twitter roasts Aaron Rodgers for ugly start versus Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t having the best day versus the New York Jets, with fans openly questioning his decision-making. The “back-to-back NFL MVP” qualifier used to illustrate the continued dominance of Aaron Rodgers may need to be retired soon enough. Even though Rodgers took...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways after Week 6 win over Dolphins
The Minnesota Vikings continued to roll, booking their fourth straight win after beating the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, on the road in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. This win propelled the Vikings to solo first place in the NFC West and just a game behind the unbeaten Eagles in their conference. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ victory in Week 6.
Cook's late touchdown ices Vikings' 24-16 win over Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dalvin Cook is very familiar with the Hard Rock Stadium end zones, having scored in them often in high school and college. Playing less than 10 miles from where he shined as a prep, Cook rushed for a 53-yard insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Minnesota Vikings a 24-16 win over the injury-riddled Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Cook said he had about 60 family members at the game. “It was good seeing them out there and seeing the smiles on their faces when I walked through the tunnel,” he said. “That was a moment that I’ll always replay in my head for the rest of my life.”
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Reacts to Loss to Jets
The Green Bay Packers must "guard against the freakout" after a loss to the New York Jets, Rodgers said after a 27-10 loss on Sunday.
Best photos from Dolphins' Week 6 loss to the Vikings
The Miami Dolphins were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, 24-16, suffering their third loss in as many weeks and dropping from the top spot in the conference to a tie for the third spot in the AFC East. A combination of injuries, penalties and turnovers kept Mike...
Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers Tight End Tyrone Davis Dead at 50
A former NFL player who was drafted by the New York Jets and also played for the Green Bay Packers recently passed away. Davis was drafted out of Virginia in the fourth round by the Jets in the 1995 NFL draft. He played six games over two seasons for them before being traded to the Packers. He was acquired in August 1997 and ended up playing six seasons for the Packers from 1997 through 2002.
‘Rolling ball of butcher’s knives’: Robert Saleh praises Jets’ defensive line after destroying Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Robert Saleh created quite a vivid image when discussing his defensive line after the New York Jets throttled the Green Bay Packers 27-10 on Sunday. Even more vivid, perhaps, than rookie Sauce Gardner taunting the Lambeau Field faithful by wearing a cheesehead after the upset victory. “We feel like our...
Defense, Hall lead Jets to convincing victory over Packers, 27-10
The New York Jets’ Sunday victory was special in more ways than one. Green Bay was no match for Gang Green on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Behind a dominant effort on both defense and special teams, the New York Jets pulled away from the Green Bay Packers, bringing home a 27-10 victory. With their third win in a row, the Jets (4-2) are now multiple games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 regular season.
P.J. Washington, Hornets Fail to Reach Extension
The Hornets forward will be a restricted free agent next offseason.
Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0) and Nashville Predators (2-2-0) meet Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Predators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Kings picked up...
