Emboldened by a right-wing shift on the Supreme Court, fueled by conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and against the backdrop of changing demographics that threaten to upend the country’s power dynamics, 26 states have made access to voting and political representation less equal in the past two years for people of color, younger voters and people with disabilities. A 50-states-and-D.C. investigation into who gets a say in our democracy and who is being shut out.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO