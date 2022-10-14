ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How we documented inequity in access to voting

In one state, a ballot will be mailed to every registered voter this fall. It can be returned by mail, or in one of numerous drop boxes. You can also cast a ballot in person, during a lengthy early voting period or on Election Day, with an average wait time of just 3 minutes. If you’ve been convicted of a felony, you don’t lose the right to vote.
Join us for a live discussion: Harm’s Way

Join us for a live conversation Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 am EDT with the journalists behind Harm’s Way, a project focusing on the impact of climate-driven disasters in vulnerable communities. This investigation explored how prepared the U.S. government is to help relocate communities from heavily impacted areas and...
Who Counts?

Emboldened by a right-wing shift on the Supreme Court, fueled by conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and against the backdrop of changing demographics that threaten to upend the country’s power dynamics, 26 states have made access to voting and political representation less equal in the past two years for people of color, younger voters and people with disabilities. A 50-states-and-D.C. investigation into who gets a say in our democracy and who is being shut out.
ABOUT

The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.

