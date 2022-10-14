Read full article on original website
Related
Business: BP buying US renewable gas company, some travel recovering
BP has agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion plus debt in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel. The British oil company says the acquisition of Houston-based Archaea would expand its clean-energy…
Observer
Apple Abandons Plans to Use a Chinese Chip Supplier Following Biden’s Crackdown
Apple has halted work with a major Chinese chip supplier after the Biden administration’s latest sanctions on China’s tech industry. The iPhone maker has shelved plans to use memory chips made by China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC), Japan’s Nikkei Asia reported today (Oct. 17). Apple...
Meet the LA-Based Space Companies Bringing Ikea's Model To the Stars
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He holds a degree in journalism from Emerson College and previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter @Samsonamore. No...
Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93
James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.
Comments / 0