KFVS12

War memorial in Sikeston

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. Swat Challenge in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Area...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving

The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcycle Mecca at Benton Speedway

1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action. Swat Challenge in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Preparing your plants for the drop in temps

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures. That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them. A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

People flock to see low river levels in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Safety on the Mississippi River

Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Be safe if you're...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Riverfront Fall Festival preview

Paul Blake Smith & Cape Girardeau's UFO crash story in "MO41" | Stories of the Heartland 10/12/12. Paul Blake Smith is the author of MO41: The Bombshell Before Roswell. Organizers of VintageNOW, Jessica Hill and Jeanne Muckerman, preview Saturday's fundraising fashion show for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Organizers...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Safely exploring low water river banks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many throughout the Heartland are flocking to the banks of rivers with low water levels. This includes along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau where the water level is just under 6.5 feet. While this can be an enjoyable time to explore the areas normally...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mock car crash educates students on the dangers of driving impaired

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school got an up-close education on the dangers of drinking and driving with a mock car crash on Monday, October 17. Scott County Central students gathered around as their classmates took part in acting out a scene of what occurs with a deadly car crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
High School Football PRO

New Madrid, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Cape

Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident

(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
PERRYVILLE, MO

