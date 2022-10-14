CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures. That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them. A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO