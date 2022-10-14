ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

Gov. Whitmer announces $30M grant program to hire more local officers

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced grant scholarships totaling $30 million are available to assist with hiring more local officers in Michigan. The Michigan governor’s office says the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program will help pay for basic training and cover recruits’ salaries. "As a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn't going to win Georgia's Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could influence the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.
GEORGIA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroiters begin applying for student loan debt relief

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The application for student loan debt relief went live online Friday evening with a beta version, and according to President Joe Biden, more than 8 million people applied over the weekend. The program would forgive up to $20,000 for pell grant recipients and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy