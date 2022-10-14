Read full article on original website
Police identify woman found dead on EB I-94 near 8 Mile Friday as 17-year-old girl from Detroit
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.. On Friday, the freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours...
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water, in some locations, there are football field patches of muck. Experts say one of the big problems is in...
Gov. Whitmer announces $30M grant program to hire more local officers
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced grant scholarships totaling $30 million are available to assist with hiring more local officers in Michigan. The Michigan governor’s office says the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program will help pay for basic training and cover recruits’ salaries. "As a...
Vice President Kamala Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE. More than 200 people attended the event. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Attorney General Dana...
Warnock, Walker are dealt a Libertarian wild card in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn't going to win Georgia's Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could influence the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term.
Metro Detroiters begin applying for student loan debt relief
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — The application for student loan debt relief went live online Friday evening with a beta version, and according to President Joe Biden, more than 8 million people applied over the weekend. The program would forgive up to $20,000 for pell grant recipients and...
Whitmer says she won't run for president in 2024 if Biden chooses not to run
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not run for president in 2024 if President Joe Biden decides not to. Speaking to our Brian Abel on Monday morning, Whitmer said "no" when she was asked if she would run depending on a Biden decision. "I'm running for four more years...
