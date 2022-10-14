MLB Betting Predictions 10/14/22 – Divisional Series Games | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 223)

We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO