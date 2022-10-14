MLB Betting Predictions 10/14/22 – Divisional Series Games | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 223)

Read full article on original website
Related
MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired
The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres. Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
Dodgers' season ends after 5-3 loss to San Diego Padres in NLDS Game 4
The Dodgers' season ended in disappointing fashion with a 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.
MLB Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dead At 69
The baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday morning. Bruce Sutter, a longtime reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old. "We are saddened over...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
NFL・
Padres look to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Padres lead the series 2-1 and can advance to the NLCS with a victory.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians face off for Game 4 of the ALDS, Sunday at 7:07 PM ET, at Progressive Field. The Guardians lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Yankees are a favorite (-162) against the Guardians (+138). The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-8) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (15-5). The over/under for the game is set at 7 total runs.
News 8 KFMB
Padres beat LA! Advance to NL Championship Series for first time since 1998
SAN DIEGO — In front of a raucous hometown crowd at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres eliminated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 on Saturday, clinching the National League Division Series!. Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and the...
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14
We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
True Blue LA
About those Fox Sports dugout cameras for Game 3
If you were expecting a slightly different and perhaps closer angle on replays from the side during Game 3 of the NLDS, you were likely disappointed. Fox Sports had designs on stashing its dugout cameras inside the actual dugouts at Petco Park rather than the camera well, until pregame complaints by both teams squashed the plan.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Boston Bruins vs. Arizona Coyotes – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) are big home favorites (-343 moneyline odds to win) against the Arizona Coyotes (0-1-0, +269 moneyline odds). Saturday’s contest starts at 7:00 PM ET from TD Garden on ESPN+, BSAZ, and NESN. Bruins vs. Coyotes Predictions. Bruins vs. Coyotes Betting Odds. Bruins vs Coyotes Betting...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0) are big road favorites (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, +172 moneyline odds). Friday’s outing begins at 10:30 PM ET from SAP Center at San Jose on ESPN+, BSSO, and NBCS-CA. Hurricanes vs. Sharks Predictions. Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Odds.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Saturday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Islanders (0-1-0, -173 on the moneyline to win) and the Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, +144 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and MSGSN. Islanders vs. Ducks Predictions. Islanders vs. Ducks Betting Odds. Islanders vs Ducks Betting...
Yardbarker
MLB Fans Remember Bruce Sutter
Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who is been known for having been the closer on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series Championship team, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 69. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1953, Sutter made his MLB debut for...
Read the four best business books by sports professionals
Sports and business have much in common: Uniting around a common vision, the need for teamwork, overcoming adversity, and playing to win.
Comments / 0