MLB Betting Predictions 10/14/22 – Divisional Series Games | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 223)

By MLB Gambling Podcast
 3 days ago
The Spun

MLB World Calling For Prominent Manager To Be Fired

The Los Angeles Dodgers got booted from the MLB playoffs early by the San Diego Padres. Following a 111-win campaign, the most wins in a regular season since the Seattle Mariners went 116-46 in 2001, the Dodgers lost the NLDS in four games. Their bullpen imploded to allow five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday night's elimination loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dead At 69

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday morning. Bruce Sutter, a longtime reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old. "We are saddened over...
CHICAGO, IL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians – MLB – ALDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians face off for Game 4 of the ALDS, Sunday at 7:07 PM ET, at Progressive Field. The Guardians lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Yankees are a favorite (-162) against the Guardians (+138). The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-8) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (15-5). The over/under for the game is set at 7 total runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14

We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
True Blue LA

About those Fox Sports dugout cameras for Game 3

If you were expecting a slightly different and perhaps closer angle on replays from the side during Game 3 of the NLDS, you were likely disappointed. Fox Sports had designs on stashing its dugout cameras inside the actual dugouts at Petco Park rather than the camera well, until pregame complaints by both teams squashed the plan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

MLB Fans Remember Bruce Sutter

Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who is been known for having been the closer on the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series Championship team, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 69. Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1953, Sutter made his MLB debut for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

