Japan Grand Prix F1 Betting Recap, Off Week News and Notes | F1 Gambling Podcast (Ep. 10)

Trevor Bayne Faints During Interview After Xfinity Las Vegas Race and Describes Moment as ‘Weirdest Experience’
Trevor Bayne experienced a scary moment after the Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas when he fainted during the middle of his postrace interview. He later described what happened. The post Trevor Bayne Faints During Interview After Xfinity Las Vegas Race and Describes Moment as ‘Weirdest Experience’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
82-year-old racing legend Mario Andretti takes 'satisfying' joy ride in F1 car
Mario Andretti, one of the most iconic names in racing history, took a modern F1 car for a joy ride.
Sporting News
What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for Las Vegas playoff race
With the Round of 8 beginning this weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs have reached their boiling point. Last week's race was evidence of that. In the final moments of a fairly clean race — no caution flag was waved for more than 50 laps — Christopher Bell nabbed a needed victory to clinching advancement from the Round of 12.
Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas
Hailie Deegan talked about her successful Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas, where she finished 13th, and also took a shot at drivers in the Truck Series. The post Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Stat Explains Why Hailie Deegan’s Xfinity Series Debut Should Earn Her a Closer Look
Hailie Deegan's debut in an Xfinity Series car went better than the first time out for every champion since Kyle Busch. The post A Stat Explains Why Hailie Deegan’s Xfinity Series Debut Should Earn Her a Closer Look appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Palou, O'Ward to run upcoming F1 practices for McLaren
McLaren Racing will run IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O'Ward in a pair of upcoming Formula One practice sessions. McLaren said Friday that Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will run next Friday's first practice session at Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Spaniard will drive Daniel Ricciardo's car for the 60-minute session.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
racer.com
O’Connell among first four winners crowned at HSR Fall Historics
Weather that couldn’t be better and a pair of weekend-opening races that can be described the same way moved the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics off to a fantastic start Friday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Under sunny and clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s, the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint races combined to crown the weekend’s first four race winners ahead of two more days of on track competition Saturday and Sunday.
