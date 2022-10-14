Japan Grand Prix F1 Betting Recap, Off Week News and Notes | F1 Gambling Podcast (Ep. 10)

Weather that couldn’t be better and a pair of weekend-opening races that can be described the same way moved the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics off to a fantastic start Friday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Under sunny and clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s, the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint races combined to crown the weekend’s first four race winners ahead of two more days of on track competition Saturday and Sunday.

