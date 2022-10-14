Read full article on original website
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
🏈🎧 LISTEN - Tigers travel south to face Central Oklahoma
Edmond, Okla. - Chad Richison Stadium. Fort Hays State plays at Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Tigers enter at 1-5 on the season, while the Bronchos are 4-2. Fort Hays State has won the last four meetings between the teams in Edmond. Central Oklahoma snapped a...
⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding
SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
🏐 Tigers upset bid falls short at No. 19 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team captured the first two sets against No. 19 Central Oklahoma on Saturday before the Bronchos rallied to win in five sets, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-28, 9-15. The Tigers (10-12, 5-9 MIAA) recorded season highs with 99 digs, 63 kills and 59 assists, but Central Oklahoma (20-3, 10-3 MIAA) did just enough late to complete the comeback.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
🎥🏈 Watch This Week's Tiger Talk
On this week's Tiger Talk, Voice of the Tigers Gerard Wellbrock speaks with Fort Hays State University Head Football Coach Chris Brown about the latest in FHSU Football.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kan. woman, 3 juveniles hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Seven people were injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Infiniti QX60 driven by Kayla D. Timms, 34, Ellsworth, was southbound on Kansas Highway 141. The driver failed to stop at stop sign at the Kansas Highway...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
9 taken to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in central Kansas
LANGLEY, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people, including three children and four teenagers, were taken to hospitals following a crash in Ellsworth County on Sunday. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. at the junction of K-141 and K-4 in southeastern Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a southbound Infinity failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed in Gove County in western Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday just south of the intersection...
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
Alleged domestic incident leads to Salina man's arrest
A Salina man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery after an alleged incident early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to a residence in the 900 block of N. Fifth Street at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in regard to a domestic violence call, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
