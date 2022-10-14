ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown

HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding

SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers upset bid falls short at No. 19 Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team captured the first two sets against No. 19 Central Oklahoma on Saturday before the Bronchos rallied to win in five sets, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-28, 9-15. The Tigers (10-12, 5-9 MIAA) recorded season highs with 99 digs, 63 kills and 59 assists, but Central Oklahoma (20-3, 10-3 MIAA) did just enough late to complete the comeback.
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
Hays Post

Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants

WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
KSN News

7 injured in central Kansas crash

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Hays Post

NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
KAKE TV

9 taken to hospitals after 2-vehicle crash in central Kansas

LANGLEY, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people, including three children and four teenagers, were taken to hospitals following a crash in Ellsworth County on Sunday. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. at the junction of K-141 and K-4 in southeastern Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a southbound Infinity failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup.
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays

Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
Salina Post

Alleged domestic incident leads to Salina man's arrest

A Salina man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery after an alleged incident early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to a residence in the 900 block of N. Fifth Street at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in regard to a domestic violence call, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
