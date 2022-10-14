ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants

WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24

The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground

It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator

As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays

Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

USDA will help Norton Co. fire department purchase new truck

United States Department of Agriculture Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis this week announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. One northwest Kansas project was included in the list:. • A $50,000 grant will assist in purchasing a fire...
NORTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf

HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police arrest Kan. felon after hours long stand-off in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a suspect identified as 33-year-old Brenon Johnson transported from the scene via ambulance. At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Center for Life Experiences adds support groups to lineup

After taking the reins of the Center for Life Experiences this summer, Executive Director Darian Schlegel has worked to expand the organization’s programming beyond the three support groups that have helped guide areas residents through grief and loss for decades. That expanded programming has included hands-on activities and the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

👟 FHSU women second, men seventh at Trojan Invite

COLBY, Kan. - The Fort Hays State cross country teams wrapped up their regular season at the 2022 Trojan Invite on Saturday, hosted by Colby CC at Meadow Lake Golf Course. The women placed second out of nine schools, including first amongst the NCAA Division II contingent in attendance, while the men were seventh out of 11 teams.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown

HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding

SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy