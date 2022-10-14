Read full article on original website
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Commission: Patch South Ellis Ave. now; next commission will make final decision
Ellis County public works crews will work to patch more than a dozen trouble spots along the southern portion of Ellis Avenue in the coming weeks while a final decision on the road will be left to a future commission. Residents from the area south of Ellis once again approached...
NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground
It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
🎙 Post Podcast: Lt. Gov. Toland praises Ellis Co. Microfactory, economic development
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about the Microfactory groundbreaking. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
🎙 FHSU creates Cybersecurity Institute and Technology Incubator
As cybersecurity threats continue to grow, Fort Hays State University has launched a program that hopes to help alleviate the damaging nature of online attacks and take advantage of the market opportunity in the growing cybersecurity industry. “This entire initiative is really aligned with the Fort Hays State spirit of...
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
USDA will help Norton Co. fire department purchase new truck
United States Department of Agriculture Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis this week announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. One northwest Kansas project was included in the list:. • A $50,000 grant will assist in purchasing a fire...
⛳ HHS in third, TMP 10th after day one of girls' state golf
HESSTON - The Hays High girls’ golf team sits in third place after day one of the 5A state tournament at the Hesston Golf Course. The Indians shot a 342 which has them 24 strokes behind first place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 11 back of Maize who they beat in the Salina reginal last week.
Quake recorded Sunday in western Rooks County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Sunday evening in Rooks County. The 2.5-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:36 p.m. Sunday just east of the Graham-Rooks county line.
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Alumni Association works to keep alums connected year round
On this episode of the Post Podcast Fort Hays State University Alumni Association engagement specialist Carolyn Tatro recaps Homecoming and discusses ways FHSU alums stay connected all year long. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Police arrest Kan. felon after hours long stand-off in Hays
ELLIS COUNTY —An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a suspect identified as 33-year-old Brenon Johnson transported from the scene via ambulance. At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
🎙 Center for Life Experiences adds support groups to lineup
After taking the reins of the Center for Life Experiences this summer, Executive Director Darian Schlegel has worked to expand the organization’s programming beyond the three support groups that have helped guide areas residents through grief and loss for decades. That expanded programming has included hands-on activities and the...
👟 FHSU women second, men seventh at Trojan Invite
COLBY, Kan. - The Fort Hays State cross country teams wrapped up their regular season at the 2022 Trojan Invite on Saturday, hosted by Colby CC at Meadow Lake Golf Course. The women placed second out of nine schools, including first amongst the NCAA Division II contingent in attendance, while the men were seventh out of 11 teams.
NW Kansas man dies after crash in pickup driven by 12-year-old
GOVE COUNTY—A Kansas man died just after 3p.m. Sunday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1977 Chevy pickup driven by a 12-year-old from Quinter was southbound on County Road 78 at County AA Road. The pickup began to skid sideways, entered the west ditch, rolled and...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
🏈🎧 LISTEN - Tigers travel south to face Central Oklahoma
Edmond, Okla. - Chad Richison Stadium. Fort Hays State plays at Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Tigers enter at 1-5 on the season, while the Bronchos are 4-2. Fort Hays State has won the last four meetings between the teams in Edmond. Central Oklahoma snapped a...
⚽ Tiger women play Jennies to draw in top-25 showdown
HAYS, Kan. - The 23rd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 5th-ranked Central Missouri on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium. The Jennies scored first in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Tigers were able to find the equalizer to stay unbeaten on the season. FHSU moved to 9-0-7 overall, 4-0-5 in the MIAA, while UCM collected their first tie in conference play and moved to 13-1-2 overall, 7-1-1 in the MIAA.
⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding
SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
