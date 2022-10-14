Read full article on original website
JACQUELYN CHRISTINE MEHALIC, 33
Jacquelyn Christine Mehalic, 33, of Pittsburgh died October 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of John R. Mehalic Jr. and Bridgette L. Mehalic and was born on January 9, 1989, in Rockville, Maryland. Jacquelyn was employed by TruFood Manufacturing, Pittsburgh, PA. Jacquelyn was an amazing person. She...
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL RUN FOR THE LOVE OF LIFE 5K
The annual Love of Life 5k run and mile walk was held on Saturday in Downtown Indiana, and the streets were once again filled with pink. The annual run benefits the Love of Life Campaign which helps with breast cancer treatment at IRMC in the Women’s Imaging program. Heather Reed of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation said that the numbers for pre-registration this year were very high.
JAMES RUSSELL PALMER, 84
James Russell Palmer, 84 of Indiana, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Henry Clay Villa in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania. The son of Ira Bain and Ruth C. (Russell) Palmer, he was born March 22, 1938, in Indiana, Pennsylvania. Mr. Palmer taught music and was the band director at Conemaugh Valley School District, before returning to college to earn his master’s degree. James then became a professor of Sociology at Edinboro University, where he retired in 2001. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was an active member of the Indiana Ballroom Dance Club (“IBDC”). His hobbies consisted of antique cars, tennis, golf, traveling, and singing, where he sang in the choir at Calvary Presbyterian for many years.
WANDA K. BENNETT, 75
Wanda K. Bennett, 75, Rochester Mills, passed away, Saturday, October 15, 2022 while at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. The daughter of William A. and Ruby (Nelson) Morris, she was born September 11, 1947 in Greensboro, NC. Wanda was a 1965 graduate of Norwin High School and received her Bachelor...
RELATIVELY QUIET DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS
Only two fire calls were reported yesterday by Indiana County 911. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched to 9626 Route 22 in Westmoreland County at 4:39 PM for a smoke investigation. No details have been provided yet on the incident. A brush fire was reported in Cambria County,...
NED E. BEAVER, 81
Ned E. Beaver, age 81, of Homer City went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2022, peacefully at home. He was the son of the late Carl and Veda (Norris) Beaver and was born on April 27, 1941, in Huntington, Pennsylvania. Ned truly loved his family. He was...
WILLIAM “BILL” G. MARLIN, 92
William “Bill” G. Marlin, 92, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven. A son of the late Matthew H. and Mariana E. (Williard) Marlin, he was born March 16, 1930, in Indiana. Bill served in the National Guard during the Korean War....
KATRINA TRACEY (ROBINSON) PODOLSKI, 55
Katrina Tracey (Robinson) Podolski, 55, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Warren Barr and Karen Lee (Burke) Robinson, she was born March 26, 1967, in Hastings, New Zealand. Katrina was a member of the Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville. She worked...
FRANCES DAVIS, 89
Frances “Fran” (Lukcik) Davis, 89 of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home. She was born December 14, 1932 in Blacklick Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Martin Lukcik and Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik. Fran had formerly worked at Blairsville Westinghouse as a secretary to the purchasing agent. She also was a secretary to the director of nursing at Torrance State Hospital. Fran belonged to SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Court of St. Theresa. Fran was a avid reader and pet lover. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, listening to classical music selections, traveling in the country and abroad with her husband and daughter and enjoyed being with her family. Fran also loved to polka dance with her husband.
IASB TO HOLD BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE MEETING TONIGHT
While there was no regular meeting last week, the committee meetings for the Indiana School Board continue this week with the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee meeting this evening at 5:30. A lot of items are on the agenda, including updates for the Eisenhower remodeling and additions project and the...
KENNETH P. REMALEY, 84
Kenneth P. Remaley, 84, of Torrance, PA passed away suddenly at his home and was blessed to be held in the arms of his wife as the angels carried him into heaven on Thursday, October 14, 2022. The son of Paul J. and Frances (Christy) Remaley, he was born July...
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
Indiana County’s District Courts are expected to be busy with several preliminary hearings today, including one for a man charged in connection with a fatal crash last year. Court documents show that 58-year-old Matthew Robert Long of Indiana is due in the court of District Judge Susanne Steffee today on charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges and two summary traffic violations. This is connected with an investigation into an incident on October 22nd of 2020. His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.
SHETLER RELEASED ON BOND, TRIAL RESCHEDULED
With his trial scheduled to start tomorrow, Ray Shetler Jr. on Friday was released from jail after posting bond, and the trial has been rescheduled for December 5th. Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of disarming a law enforcement officer for brawling with Westmoreland County deputies and state police at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December of last year. The authorities had gone there to arrest him for skipping a probation hearing. Both Shetler and a sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries in the fight.
MAK SEXTON EARNS PSAC WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – IUP graduate QB Mak Sexton was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Sexton becomes the second IUP player to earn PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week honors, joining Duane Brown on October...
WEISS TRIAL CONTINUED AGAIN
Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco on Thursday ordered that the trial of Ronald Weiss for the murder of a Tunnelton teenager 44 years ago be postponed again. The trial had been scheduled for October 24th but is continued on a motion filed Wednesday by Weiss’s attorney, Taylor Malcolm Johnson.
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH
State police released more details on a crash that happened Wednesday in Grant Township. Troopers say a 17-year-old from Marion Center was driving along Deckers Point Road just west of Pickering Run Road around 3:10 p.m. when they struck a tree in the area. The driver was not injured in the crash, but troopers add that the car caught fire after striking the tree.
SEXTON, HORN BREAK RECORD AS IUP SHUTS OUT EDINBORO
The quarterback duo of Mak Sexton and Logan Horn teamed up to break a school record in the IUP Crimson Hawks’ 41-0 shutout win over Edinboro on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM. Head coach Paul Tortorella said this was a good team win. Sexton commented...
PA GAS PRICE AVERAGE GOES UP WHILE NATIONAL AVERAGE GOES DOWN
Once again, the national average cost of gas is going down while the statewide average is going up. Triple A reports that the National Average cost of a gallon of gas this morning is now $3.87 a gallon, down nearly two cents from yesterday and five cents from last week, but it is up 20 cents from last month at this time. The reason why the national average is going down is because of a dip in the price of crude of $7 and the demand for gasoline decreasing due to fears of a global economic recession. Gas demand went from 9.47 million barrels a day to 8.28 million barrels a day. Meanwhile total domestic gas stocks went up by two million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.
ONE WEEK LEFT TO REGISTER FOR NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION
The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is rapidly approaching, according to the PA Department of State. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said today that Pennsylvanians who are not already registered to vote have one week from today – until October 24 — to register for the November general election, in which residents will vote for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, along with congressional representatives, state senators and state House members.
