Logan County, KS

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kan. teachers: Survey ban putting classroom lessons on hold

WICHITA — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it’s raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 10-15-22

The Four States will experience at least three cold frontal passages during the next five days, as an amplified upper level pattern develops over the United States. A deep upper level trough will take up residence over the central and eastern states, as we move into the new week. This will help increasingly colder, Canadian air to stream southward out of the polar region. Next week’s cold spell will remind us of the approaching winter months, as temperatures will be about twenty degrees below normal during the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, when the strongest push of chilly Canadian air spills into the viewing area. However, we should be able to squeeze out a most pleasant day today, with above normal high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s; despite the passage of a weak frontal boundary to start the day. There may still be a few clouds around early in the morning, with the boundary slowing down just south of the Missouri and Arkansas state line. However, sunshine will carry the day with a drier, easterly low level flow on the north side of the front. Some clouds may be ready to move back over the Four States area toward sunset, as an upper level trough will be diving southeast out of the Northern Plains. As the upper level feature arrives, enough warm and moist air will be in place just south of the morning frontal boundary, for the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms later tonight; mainly over Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Cloud cover associated with the overnight convection should slow down the typical diurnal drop in temperature. Therefore, tonight’s lows will be a few degrees above normal; bottoming out in the lower and middle 50s.
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas

With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives

KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
NW Kansans appointed by governor to state council, commission

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state commission, council, and board. . Purpose: To advise KDADS on the implementation of the 988 hot line. Andy Brown, Topeka. Sheriff Gene Ward, Liberal. Zack Odell, Colby. James “Paul” Davis, Gardner. Colin Thomassett, Topeka. Molly Perkins, Olathe.
'The Cowboy Ain't Dead Yet' set to take the stage in Colby

“The Cowboy Ain’t Dead Yet" — one of the longest running, most successful one-man musical comedies ever produced — is coming to Colby at 3 p.m. Central Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:00 p.m.(CST) in the Cultural Arts Center on Colby Community College campus. R.J. Vandygriff stars in this...
