Read full article on original website
Related
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Kan. teachers: Survey ban putting classroom lessons on hold
WICHITA — A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools. The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents’ Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it’s raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal.
Applications open for Kansas kids' lifetime hunting, fishing license
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is proud to announce the application period for the state’s all-new lifetime hunting and fishing license for kids will begin October 14, 2022. Any resident youth who is 7 years old or younger at the time of application...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
kcur.org
This Halloween, explore all things spectral on these Kansas and Missouri ghost tours
Mercury is out of retrograde and spooky season is upon us. You know what they say — in the days leading up to Halloween, the veil between present and past is thinner than ever. If you love a haunted house — such as The Beast or Macabre Cinema in...
Country singer Logan Mize returns home to Kansas
Country singer and songwriter Logan Mize is a Kansas native growing up in Clearwater. His wife is from Andale, and after spending years in Nashville, they chose to move back to Kansas.
Republicans hope for a 'new' Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 10-15-22
The Four States will experience at least three cold frontal passages during the next five days, as an amplified upper level pattern develops over the United States. A deep upper level trough will take up residence over the central and eastern states, as we move into the new week. This will help increasingly colder, Canadian air to stream southward out of the polar region. Next week’s cold spell will remind us of the approaching winter months, as temperatures will be about twenty degrees below normal during the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, when the strongest push of chilly Canadian air spills into the viewing area. However, we should be able to squeeze out a most pleasant day today, with above normal high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s; despite the passage of a weak frontal boundary to start the day. There may still be a few clouds around early in the morning, with the boundary slowing down just south of the Missouri and Arkansas state line. However, sunshine will carry the day with a drier, easterly low level flow on the north side of the front. Some clouds may be ready to move back over the Four States area toward sunset, as an upper level trough will be diving southeast out of the Northern Plains. As the upper level feature arrives, enough warm and moist air will be in place just south of the morning frontal boundary, for the possibility of a few showers and thunderstorms later tonight; mainly over Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. Cloud cover associated with the overnight convection should slow down the typical diurnal drop in temperature. Therefore, tonight’s lows will be a few degrees above normal; bottoming out in the lower and middle 50s.
WIBW
Man dies when vehicle driven by 12-year-old boy crashes Sunday in western Kansas
GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the pickup truck he was riding in and that was being driven by a 12-year-old boy crashed in Gove County in western Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sunday just south of the intersection...
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
NW Kansans appointed by governor to state council, commission
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state commission, council, and board. . Purpose: To advise KDADS on the implementation of the 988 hot line. Andy Brown, Topeka. Sheriff Gene Ward, Liberal. Zack Odell, Colby. James “Paul” Davis, Gardner. Colin Thomassett, Topeka. Molly Perkins, Olathe.
Neb. troopers find body in trunk; Texas homicide suspect arrested
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas. At approximately 2:45...
NWS: Drought conditions expected to worsen across Kansas
Extreme and exceptional drought levels continue to expand across Kansas. Little to no rainfall is expected over the next seven days, which will lead to worsening drought conditions.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures dropping for the start of the week
Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average today. Northerly winds are moving into the state in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the region. Temperatures plummet overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will aid in our cool-down. Those...
'The Cowboy Ain't Dead Yet' set to take the stage in Colby
“The Cowboy Ain’t Dead Yet" — one of the longest running, most successful one-man musical comedies ever produced — is coming to Colby at 3 p.m. Central Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:00 p.m.(CST) in the Cultural Arts Center on Colby Community College campus. R.J. Vandygriff stars in this...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0