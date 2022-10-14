Read full article on original website
👟 FHSU women second, men seventh at Trojan Invite
COLBY, Kan. - The Fort Hays State cross country teams wrapped up their regular season at the 2022 Trojan Invite on Saturday, hosted by Colby CC at Meadow Lake Golf Course. The women placed second out of nine schools, including first amongst the NCAA Division II contingent in attendance, while the men were seventh out of 11 teams.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 17, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. This week's special guest in new defensive line coach Layton Hickel. Tiger Talk airs live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays at noon on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
🏐 Tigers upset bid falls short at No. 19 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team captured the first two sets against No. 19 Central Oklahoma on Saturday before the Bronchos rallied to win in five sets, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-28, 9-15. The Tigers (10-12, 5-9 MIAA) recorded season highs with 99 digs, 63 kills and 59 assists, but Central Oklahoma (20-3, 10-3 MIAA) did just enough late to complete the comeback.
🏈 Tigers come up short at UCO
EDMOND, Okla. - Fort Hays State raced out to an early 10-0 first quarter lead but Central Oklahoma countered with big second and fourth quarters for a 35-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Chad Richison Stadium. The Tigers (1-6) have lost four straight for the first time since 2013. UCO (5-2)...
⚽ Tiger men upset by Harding
SEARCY, Ark. - The 16th-ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team fell to Harding 3-1 on Saturday. Each squad netted a goal in the first half, but the Bisons scored twice late in the contest to knock off the Tigers. FHSU is now 7-4-4, 5-2-2 GAC/MIAA, while Harding improved to 3-9-2, 3-4-2 GAC/MIAA.
'The Cowboy Ain't Dead Yet' set to take the stage in Colby
“The Cowboy Ain’t Dead Yet" — one of the longest running, most successful one-man musical comedies ever produced — is coming to Colby at 3 p.m. Central Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:00 p.m.(CST) in the Cultural Arts Center on Colby Community College campus. R.J. Vandygriff stars in this...
🎙 FHSU music department kicks-off season with Choirs Concert Friday
Fort Hays State University Concert Choirs will take the stage Friday for the first FHSU music event of the year. Under the direction of professor of music and director of choral activities Terry Crull, the free concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, 600 Park. “It's...
Commission: Patch South Ellis Ave. now; next commission will make final decision
Ellis County public works crews will work to patch more than a dozen trouble spots along the southern portion of Ellis Avenue in the coming weeks while a final decision on the road will be left to a future commission. Residents from the area south of Ellis once again approached...
NWester: Celebrating a legend on his home ground
It was planned as a celebration of life for a popular Hays businessman who died during the COVID pandemic. For those who attended a get-together on Oct. 6 at The Strand Event Center in downtown Hays, it was a trip down memory lane for many reasons. Russ Clark was the...
Hays organizations earn Kansas Leadership Center grants
WICHITA — The Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas — two from Hays — as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. “The Leadership Transformation Grants are our...
SPONSORED: Free parenting seminar set for Saturday in Hays
Messiah Lutheran Church is offering a FREE PARENTING SEMINAR on Sat, Oct. 22 from 9:00 am - noon. Dr. Annette Anschutz is a professor of Early Education at Concordia University Nebraska. She will be focusing on children's growth and development, discipline, and faith development. We want to help each of you as parents of preschool and elementary students grow in your parenting skills! Our children are such amazing gifts to each one of us! Let us sharpen our parenting tools and give our kids the best we can!
NWS: Freeze warning issued for most of northwest Kansas
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
Quake recorded Sunday in western Rooks County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Sunday evening in Rooks County. The 2.5-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:36 p.m. Sunday just east of the Graham-Rooks county line.
Hays PD Activity Log, Sept. 11-24
The Hays Police Department responded to 90 calls from Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log. The Hays Police Department responded to 97 calls from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
NW Kansas man dies after crash in pickup driven by 12-year-old
GOVE COUNTY—A Kansas man died just after 3p.m. Sunday in Gove County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1977 Chevy pickup driven by a 12-year-old from Quinter was southbound on County Road 78 at County AA Road. The pickup began to skid sideways, entered the west ditch, rolled and...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
🎙 Post Podcast: Lt. Gov. Toland praises Ellis Co. Microfactory, economic development
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about the Microfactory groundbreaking. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
USDA will help Norton Co. fire department purchase new truck
United States Department of Agriculture Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis this week announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. One northwest Kansas project was included in the list:. • A $50,000 grant will assist in purchasing a fire...
'Disney Magic' at Hays Symphony's free Halloween concert
The Hays Symphony will be presenting its annual Children’s Halloween Concert, “Disney Magic,” on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2:30 p.m. in FHSU’s Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, Assistant Professor of Violin and Viola at FHSU. Featured for...
🎙 Center for Life Experiences adds support groups to lineup
After taking the reins of the Center for Life Experiences this summer, Executive Director Darian Schlegel has worked to expand the organization’s programming beyond the three support groups that have helped guide areas residents through grief and loss for decades. That expanded programming has included hands-on activities and the...
