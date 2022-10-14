ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

N﻿ewcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
BBC

C﻿ity coach damaged on return from Anfield

The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
The Guardian

Newcastle’s Joe Willock: ‘I’d like to give something back, like Marcus Rashford’

Joe Willock relishes spending free hours walking his dog along Northumberland’s seemingly endless miles of sandy beaches but, sometimes, the Newcastle midfielder’s mind transports him to a very different world. The Caribbean island of Montserrat lies more than 4,000 miles from England’s North Sea coast and a big part of Willock’s future is tied up in its volcanic landscape.
AFP

Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held

Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot against Everton on Saturday to boost Tottenham's Premier League title charge as struggling Leicester squandered chances to register just their second win of the season. Kane fired his effort into the bottom-left corner for his ninth Premier League goal of another prolific season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy