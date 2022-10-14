Read full article on original website
Related
Mason Mount double and Arrizabalaga heroics ensure Chelsea sink Aston Villa
Mason Mount scored a goal in each half at Villa Park as Chelsea won 2-0, a fifth successive victory for Graham Potter’s side
BBC
Newcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp red card among incidents prompting referee charity to call for inquiry into managers
A leading referees' charity has called for an inquiry into the touchline behaviour of managers after ugly scenes at several Premier League matches. Jurgen Klopp's red card for berating a referee's assistant during Liverpool's win over Manchester City was among a number of flashpoint incidents. It came on a weekend...
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Manchester United are said to be monitoring an extremely talented AC Milan forward ahead of next year.
BBC
City coach damaged on return from Anfield
The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
Newcastle’s Joe Willock: ‘I’d like to give something back, like Marcus Rashford’
Joe Willock relishes spending free hours walking his dog along Northumberland’s seemingly endless miles of sandy beaches but, sometimes, the Newcastle midfielder’s mind transports him to a very different world. The Caribbean island of Montserrat lies more than 4,000 miles from England’s North Sea coast and a big part of Willock’s future is tied up in its volcanic landscape.
Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held
Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot against Everton on Saturday to boost Tottenham's Premier League title charge as struggling Leicester squandered chances to register just their second win of the season. Kane fired his effort into the bottom-left corner for his ninth Premier League goal of another prolific season.
Klopp praises ‘really special’ Guardiola but says he will not miss their rivalry
Jürgen Klopp says he will not miss his rivalry with Pep Guardiola and is looking forward to the day when they can have a drink together. The duo go head-to-head competitively for the 26th time on Sunday when Manchester City visit Anfield with Klopp again preparing to face the man he describes as “the best manager in the world”.
Comments / 0