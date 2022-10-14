Read full article on original website
wdadradio.com
PA GAS PRICE AVERAGE GOES UP WHILE NATIONAL AVERAGE GOES DOWN
Once again, the national average cost of gas is going down while the statewide average is going up. Triple A reports that the National Average cost of a gallon of gas this morning is now $3.87 a gallon, down nearly two cents from yesterday and five cents from last week, but it is up 20 cents from last month at this time. The reason why the national average is going down is because of a dip in the price of crude of $7 and the demand for gasoline decreasing due to fears of a global economic recession. Gas demand went from 9.47 million barrels a day to 8.28 million barrels a day. Meanwhile total domestic gas stocks went up by two million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.
wdadradio.com
ONE WEEK LEFT TO REGISTER FOR NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION
The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is rapidly approaching, according to the PA Department of State. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said today that Pennsylvanians who are not already registered to vote have one week from today – until October 24 — to register for the November general election, in which residents will vote for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, along with congressional representatives, state senators and state House members.
