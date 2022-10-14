Once again, the national average cost of gas is going down while the statewide average is going up. Triple A reports that the National Average cost of a gallon of gas this morning is now $3.87 a gallon, down nearly two cents from yesterday and five cents from last week, but it is up 20 cents from last month at this time. The reason why the national average is going down is because of a dip in the price of crude of $7 and the demand for gasoline decreasing due to fears of a global economic recession. Gas demand went from 9.47 million barrels a day to 8.28 million barrels a day. Meanwhile total domestic gas stocks went up by two million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.

