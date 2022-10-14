Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
TVOvermind
MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 Shows
Marvel almost constantly has informed its fans of the future of all aspects of its franchises, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly been no different. Marvel recently attended San Diego Comic-Con and outlined the foreseeable future of the MCU from everything that has premiered after the Infinity Saga up until the end of Phase 6 in 2025. Below, we’ve detailed the MCU as a whole, but mostly the newly confirmed Multiverse Saga, and specifically the MCU Multiverse Saga Phase 5 shows.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans left spooked as they realize a memorable Han Solo line didn’t actually happen
Something kinda spooky is going on in the Star Wars fandom right now, as it seems some people are remembering a key line in The Force Awakens differently from everyone else. Is the Mandela Effect afoot in a galaxy far, far away?. This notorious phenomenon is when large groups of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled
Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
Sources Allege Ezra Miller ‘Weaponizes’ Their Gender Identity When Someone ‘Pisses Them Off’
With allegations of groomer and abuse surrounding the actor, many sources also allege that Ezra Miller his self-described 'queer' identity at others.
dexerto.com
Rings of Power fans “crying” over The Stranger’s Gandalf line in Episode 8
With the Stranger appearing to be Gandalf in the season finale of Rings of Power, a certain line has left fans crying on Twitter. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has finally finished its first season, and it’s certainly made an impact. The finale has its highs and lows, one of which involved the identity of the Stranger, the man who crashed into Middle-Earth on a meteor in the first episode.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys explained
Want to know about Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys? Here’s everything you need to know. Everyone watching the House of the Dragon knows that as fun as it is seeing the Targaryen family implode, the real stars of the show are the dragons. We’ve heard tales of the awe-inspiring Balerion the Black Dread and seen the power of Vhagar, the she-dragon.
A.V. Club
Ralph Macchio regrets how Elisabeth Shue's The Karate Kid character was written out of the films
Before returning in Netflix’s beloved The Karate Kid spinoff series Cobra Kai, Elisabeth Shue’s character of Ali Mills hadn’t been seen since the release of the original film. While Shue seemed destined to return as Ralph Macchio’s girlfriend in the sequel film, her character was instead written out of the franchise in one single line, with Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso stating they’d broken up. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Macchio discussed his regret over how Shue’s character was handled all these years later.
‘House of the Dragon’: The Velaryons Are Black for Very Specific Reasons
Despite the anti-Blackness and racism that the actors are facing, there are important reasons why the Velaryons are Black that go beyond diversity.
IGN
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Breakdown and Easter Eggs | Halloween Canon Fodder
Michael Myers returns for the last time in Halloween Ends, the 13th film in the epic horror franchise, but as the title suggests, he finally meets an end that seems pretty impossible to come back from. Even for him. So where does this film leave the Halloween franchise? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for Canon Fodder for the full breakdown, ending explained and all the Easter Eggs we could find.
TVOvermind
5 Characters We’d Like to See Chloe Grace Moretz Play in the MCU
Certain announcements tend to get people excited since they happen to involve their favorite actors or characters, but this one could potentially be both since it sounds like Chloe Grace Moretz wants to join the MCU, and more than that, she wants to play the part of a villain. This is interesting since a lot of actors will either take whatever role they can get or will want to be the hero.”
EW.com
The Red Queen rises: House of the Dragon star Eve Best unpacks Rhaenys' explosive moment
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 1, episode 9. The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun, and Rhaenys Targaryen just showed all of Westeros why she's a true power player. House of the Dragon episode 9, the penultimate episode of season 1, picks up...
EW.com
She-Hulk head writer explains Bruce's son Skaar's finale debut
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reminded viewers over and over again who the star of the show was — Jen Walters, a.k.a. the titular She-Hulk herself (Tatiana Maslany) — but a shocking cameo in the season finale has Marvel fans reeling about what could be coming down the pipeline for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) instead.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans celebrate the rare franchises that opted for quality over quantity
It may be an easy way to draw a crowd, whether they tune in out of genuine curiosity or petty pessimism, but generally speaking, revisiting a tried-and-true IP time and time again won’t yield content worth anyone’s time. Halloween Ends, with a pair of Rotten Tomatoes scores numbering 40 and 57 percent from critics and audiences, respectively, appears to be the latest victim.
John Leguizamo criticizes Super Mario Bros. remake casting, applauds 'colour-blind' casting of original movie
John Leguizamo called out "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" for the lack of diversity in casting. The actor starred in the original as Luigi.
‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
wegotthiscovered.com
A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges
As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence. The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of...
techunwrapped.com
Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?
The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
