CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ lashes out at Reuters reporter; Ethereum network at peak performance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 18 includes Japan looking to amend KYC rules for crypto, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s post about the company’s recent dealings with a Reuters reporter and Texas’ probe into FTX US and Sam Bankman-Fried for allegedly offering unregistered securities. The...
Retirement Strategy: If The 60/40 Portfolio Is Broken, What Is The Replacement For Bonds?
The fixed income market has been historically rough for retirees, but there are some intriguing alternatives to consider.
LiveArtX official wallet compromised, NFT collection down 95%
One of LiveArtX‘s official wallets has been compromised around 19:00 UTC on Oct. 16, according to Wu Blockchain. LiveArtX is an NFT platform that is known for its NFT line Seven Treasures. The platform recently received over $4.5 million in strategic investment from various investors, including Animoca Brands, BNB Chain Fund, and KuCoin.
Mastercard to address pent-up demand by offering banks an easy way into crypto
According to CNBC, payment processing giant Mastercard is rolling out a program helping financial institutions offer crypto trading. The program will offer a turnkey solution for banks to meet the crypto trading demands of customers. Mastercard said the service would leverage the Paxos trading platform to execute trades while offering help meeting regulatory compliance and security requirements.
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?
Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Japan looks to amend crypto KYC rules
The Japanese government passed a cabinet decision to revise six foreign exchange laws to better combat money laundering on Oct. 14. These changes will also affect crypto trading businesses, as local news outlets report it. The revised bill will tighten know-your-customer (KYC) rules for crypto exchange businesses and expand money...
Mango Market exploiter says action was ‘legal’
Avraham Eisenberg stated that he was the brain behind the $114 million Mango Market exploit, adding that his actions were legal. In an Oct. 15 tweet, Eisenberg said he and his team used “the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.” He also labeled the exploit as a “highly profitable trading strategy.”
Australian regulator suspends Holon Investments’ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Filecoin funds
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has ordered Holon Investments Australia Limited to cease offering crypto investment funds to retail investors for incomplete target market determination (TMD) submissions. A target market determination (TMD) is a document that details the customer profile and associated risk for a product. Holon had...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 14-16: Markets trade flat but Quant posts impressive 23% gain
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.72 billion since the last wMarket report. As of press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $923.91 billion, down 1.9% since Oct. 13. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 2.8% over the reporting period to $369.27 billion from $380 billion. Similarly,...
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based...
Quant rises over $200 after surging 100% in 30 days
Quant Network’s QNT token is one of the best-performing digital assets in the crypto market, as its value has surged by over 100% to $216.54 in the last 30 days. The native token of the interoperability-focused blockchain network has enjoyed a string of positive performances, culminating in being Oct. 17’s top gainer, according to CryptoSlate data.
Huobi token up 70% in the last 30 days, following Justin Sun’s arrival
Huobi Global has seen its native token HT surge up to 70% in the last 30 days, following the arrival of Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor to the crypto exchange. According to CryptoSlate data, in the last 30 days, Huobi’s HT started trading flat between $4.1-$4.5 up until Oct. 10, when it spiked by 23.8% to close at $5.2.
Macau’s Executive Council seeks to subject digital currencies to same regulations as fiat
Macau’s Executive Council has submitted a draft of an umbrella regulatory framework that concerns the legal standardization of all currencies in the region, including digital currencies, to the Legislative Council for deliberation, according to a news release by the Executive Council on Oct. 14. If approved, the draft bill...
Bitcoin Association pursuing criminal charges against miner mining empty blocks
Bitcoin Association, a non-profit responsible for the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, has revealed intentions to freeze block rewards and sue a malicious miner for breach of contract, according to an Oct 16 press statement. According to the Association, the said miner has been acting maliciously on the BSV chain since...
North Korean Lazarus Group targets Japanese crypto firms
North Korean hacker group Lazarus has reportedly launched multiple cyber-attacks against Japanese crypto exchanges, according to Japan News. Japan’s National Police and Financial Services agencies issued a joint statement to inform the public about the hacker’s tactics and help them take appropriate measures. The Lazarus group reportedly sent...
Ripple starts testing XRPL sidechain compatible with Ethereum
Peersyt Technology has launched a sidechain that integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL). The sidechain is available on XRPL Devnet for developers to start testing before it goes live. According to the announcement, a bridge has been created between an EVM-compatible chain and the XRPL...
StakeChaiin Launches With First ADA Staking Pool on Cardano
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Aenco Technologies has announced the launch of its first Cardano (ADA) staking pool...
Apple’s Employees Turn Against It
Apple can count on the fact that the unionization efforts at its retail locations have only started.
