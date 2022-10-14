Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater
The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
Dayton Public Schools superintendent named ‘Ohio Superintendent of the Year’
DAYTON — The Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) has named Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. The annual award is presented to one superintendent in the state, according to a spokesperson for the school district. The last superintendent to receive...
Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation
CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
wktn.com
ODOT Announces Road Work for Logan County
Construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Logan County. One of those projects begins today. If you plan to travel to Bellefontaine, expect lane closures on U.S. 68, Main Street in Bellefontaine, between Pine Avenue and Auburn Avenue today through Friday, October 28. Crews will be performing an...
miamivalleytoday.com
Governor DeWine visits Troy’s Fire Station 11
TROY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Troy’s Fire Station 11 on Friday, Oct. 14, as part of a tour of local fire stations in honor of National Fire Prevention Week. Mayor Robin Oda greeted DeWine, who was accompanied by his grandchildren, and joined the Governor on his tour of the new station.
countynewsonline.org
New dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. Both got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm....
dayton247now.com
44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
countynewsonline.org
GOP holds 2022 pig roast
GREENVILLE ─ The Darke County Republican Party recently hosted its annual pig roast in the coliseum on the Darke County Fairgrounds. Candidates who will be appearing on the November 8 general election ballot were in attendance. GOP Chairman Katie DeLand chaired the event. Candidate for U. S. Senate J....
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
Jail time ordered after juror no-show gives judge ‘attitude’
LIMA — A Lima woman who reportedly responded to a notice to appear in Allen County Common Pleas Court for jury duty by calling court officials last week and flatly declaring she had no intention of honoring that summons appeared in court before Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Monday. Things...
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
dayton.com
New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield
The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
Local food pantry says number of families in need of food is growing; Here’s how you can help
XENIA — A local food pantry says the demand for food assistance has doubled in the past year. This time last year, the Greene County Fish Pantry in Xenia says it was helping 750 families per month. That number has grown to almost 1,200 families each month. Gail Matson,...
House left scorched after overnight fire in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews were called to a house fire in Huber Heights early Monday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 6500 block of Shore Drive just before 1:00 a.m. >>VIDEO: Smoke pours from Shelby County post office as crews battle fire Thursday. Three people,...
Crews respond to structure fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — Crews responded to a structure fire in Vandalia Sunday night, according to city dispatchers. Fire crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Poe Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. The location of the fire is reported to be at the Hawthorn Suites Hotel, according to initial scanner...
Fox 19
Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22,...
