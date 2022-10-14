ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

dayton.com

Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater

The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation

CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
CONVOY, OH
wktn.com

ODOT Announces Road Work for Logan County

Construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Logan County. One of those projects begins today. If you plan to travel to Bellefontaine, expect lane closures on U.S. 68, Main Street in Bellefontaine, between Pine Avenue and Auburn Avenue today through Friday, October 28. Crews will be performing an...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Governor DeWine visits Troy’s Fire Station 11

TROY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Troy’s Fire Station 11 on Friday, Oct. 14, as part of a tour of local fire stations in honor of National Fire Prevention Week. Mayor Robin Oda greeted DeWine, who was accompanied by his grandchildren, and joined the Governor on his tour of the new station.
TROY, OH
countynewsonline.org

New dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. Both got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm....
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

GOP holds 2022 pig roast

GREENVILLE ─ The Darke County Republican Party recently hosted its annual pig roast in the coliseum on the Darke County Fairgrounds. Candidates who will be appearing on the November 8 general election ballot were in attendance. GOP Chairman Katie DeLand chaired the event. Candidate for U. S. Senate J....
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield

The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to structure fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Crews responded to a structure fire in Vandalia Sunday night, according to city dispatchers. Fire crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Poe Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. The location of the fire is reported to be at the Hawthorn Suites Hotel, according to initial scanner...
VANDALIA, OH

